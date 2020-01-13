Britney Spears Does More Yoga In A Skimpy Blue Bikini: ‘Consistency Is Key’

One of Britney Spears‘ resolutions for the new year was to do more yoga, and so far, she seems to be accomplishing her goal.

On Sunday evening, the pop star took to her Instagram page to show her 23.3 million followers that she was keeping up with her vow to practice more of the exercise with a short video that is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The time-lapse clip was set to John Spanish’s “El Manisero,” and saw the 38-year-old standing outside her house on the front lawn. The camera was positioned at a distance from the singer to capture a full-length look at her completing a series of stretches on the luscious green grass as the sun peaked through the tall trees towering above her.

In the caption of her post, Britney noted that “consistency is key” to get better at yoga, and her dedication to the exercise certainly showed. She was seen doing arm stretches and planks in the video, and at one point even dropped down into a full split — but that’s not all that impressed her audience.

The “Piece of Me” singer also showed off her incredible physique in her latest social media post, as she wore nothing more than a blue string bikini to complete her workout. The swimwear included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms. It also featured triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage as she worked out in front of the camera.

Britney also wore a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms that highlighted her long, sculpted legs and pert derriere. Its waistband was tied in dainty bows, and sat low on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs. To complete the look, she added a pair of bright white sneakers.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Princess of Pop some love for her latest social media upload. The video has been viewed over 280,000 times and has earned more than 41,000 likes after just one hour of going live — and those numbers continue to grow. Thousands took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Britney’s impressive display.

“I love seeing you doing great things! You are amazing!” one person wrote.

“You’re beautiful inside and out!” said another.

“Keep doing yoga and living your best life. I hope 2020 brings you the happiness and freedom you deserve,” commented a third.

Britney certainly seems to be loving her bikinis lately, and not just for yoga. Just last week, the stunner showed off her incredible figure again in a snakeskin two-piece as she expressed her excitement for the spring season. Fans went absolutely wild for this eye-popping display as well, and awarded the sizzling Instagram post over 626,000 likes.