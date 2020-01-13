Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Dons A Crotchet Bikini And Gets Naughty In The Bath

Colombian fitness queen Ariana James, who is famous on Instagram for her amazing figure and innocent looks, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a naughty video.

In the clip, the model could be seen rocking a mismatched crochet bikini that allowed her to show off her amazing figure, particularly a glimpse of her perky breasts, her firm booty, her long, sexy legs, and her rock-hard abs.

To spice things up, the stunner could be seen enjoying a bath as she covered her body in soap. As seen in the clip, the video was sponsored by the American energy drink brand, Bang Energy. The model could also be seen applying some cream on her face which she scrubbed off with the help of a massaging brush.

Ariana wore no makeup to prove that she is a natural beauty. She wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to get dripping wet. According to the geotag, the video was filmed in Brickell, Miami.

Per usual, she wrote a lengthy caption in Spanish. According to a Google translation, Ariana informed her fans that Sundays are her “spa day” at home when she takes the opportunity to apply masks to her face and exfoliate her skin in addition to taking care of her hair. The model also mentioned that she likes to listen to music while performing her beauty rituals and loves to soak herself in a hot bath to relax.

The model then told her fans that she always drinks the caffeine-free energy drink to rejuvenate herself. In the end, Ariana urged her fans to follow the CEO of Bang Energy, Jack Owoc.

Within two hours of going live, the hot video racked up more than 208,000 views, over 40,000 likes and close to 500 comments which shows that the model is extremely popular on the photo-sharing website and all of her posts tend to get viral within a very short time.

Per usual, Ariana’s fans fell in love with her beautiful looks and sexy figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Sundays are made for self-care. I also do my spa at home,” one of her female fans commented on the video.

“A bubble bath and energy drink? That’s a cool combination, haha,” a second user wrote to express his surprise.

“You are so beautiful, Ari. I love you,” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “incredibly hot,” and “flawless body,” to praise the hottie.