Cindy Prado Goes Braless Under A Shimmery Dress On Instagram

Cindy Prado shared a new Instagram photo set with her fans today. There were two pictures, both which were fairly similar to one another. She rocked a shimmery dress and opted to go braless underneath, which left her cleavage showing.

The model posed outside on the sidewalk. Across the street was a Tom Ford store. The ensemble was light orange and made of sparkling fabric. It had long sleeves and a low, wrap-style neckline. A pocket decorated the left side of her chest. Meanwhile, the hemline was elaborate and eye-catching. The right side of the skirt featured a structured and abstract shape. The skirt extended down towards her knees.

Cindy accessorized with a white purse which she slung over her right shoulder. The bag had a dark chain strap. Meanwhile, her jewelry included sparkling earrings and two necklaces. There was a shorter choker-style piece along with a longer charm necklace. The model also wore several rings.

The stunner opted to wear her hair down with luxurious curls. Her makeup included dark eyeshadow that mimicked a cat-eye, which she highlighted with a lighter shade below her brows. Her lipstick was a dark hue, which added to the glamour of her look.

In the first picture, Cindy stood with her hands on her hips. She crossed her right leg in front and tilted her head slightly to her left. She gave a coy look with her lips parted.

On the other hand, the second picture was slightly more zoomed in. Cindy raised her left hand and placed it by her hair, which she wore in a heavy right part.

This update was geotagged in Miami, Florida.

The bombshell’s followers took to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“Gahhhh You are everything,” raved an admirer.

“What a very beautiful dress you are wearing. You are looking great in it,” declared a fan.

“News flash, it’s not the outfit…it’s you,” complimented a follower.

“Body & outfit Goals!!!! Such a great picture,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Cindy shared another update six days ago. She rocked another dress. This time, it was a floor-length zebra-print ensemble. It had thin straps and a boat neckline. The beauty held a straw purse in her right hand. The strap was made of chunky wooden beads.

Moreover, the model was spotted sitting on a stool at a bar. She played with her hair with one hand while glancing at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.