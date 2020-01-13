Donald Trump Rips Senate For ‘Giving Credence’ To Impeachment Charges By Going Through With Trial

Trump seemingly urged Republican senators to reconsider going forward with an impeachment trial in a series of Sunday tweets.

Though President Donald Trump has spent the past several weeks slamming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not transmitting the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate for a proper trial, on Sunday he seemingly changed his tune on the matter, blasting the upper chamber for “giving credence” to the impeachment charges if they actually begin an impeachment trial.

According to The Hill, Trump posted a number of tweets on Sunday in which he not only slammed Democrats for what he repeatedly calls an “impeachment hoax,” but he appeared to try to pressure Republican senators to consider not holding a trial for his impeachment.

“Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, “no pressure” Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier that morning, he tweeted a video of Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro’s take on the impeachment charges and trial while she spoke with Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The president expressed his agreeance with the two, who argued that Trump’s impeachment should be dismissed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Trump also reminded his followers that a handful of Democratic lawmakers broke with the party during the official vote on the two impeachment articles, while claiming it was unfair to have the “stigma” of impeachment attached to his name.

“Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong? Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before,” Trump tweeted.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The tweets came possibly days before Pelosi decides to formally transmit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, which would almost immediately begin the trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has battled with top Democrats in recent weeks over the rules that will ultimately dictate how the impeachment trial is played out.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pelosi on Sunday accused McConnell of partaking in “gamesmanship,” before proclaiming during an interview on ABC’s This Week that Trump is “impeached for life.”

“There is nothing the Senate can do to ever erase that,” Pelosi said.

A number of Republican senators have already publicly criticized the House-led effort to impeach Trump and have signaled that they will work to acquit him of the charges in an expedient manner. Democrats face an uphill battle to have the president removed from office, as it would require a two-thirds vote in the Republican-controlled upper chamber. There’s currently no indication that enough Republicans would break with the White House to make that happen.