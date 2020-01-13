Jennifer Aniston ‘Doesn’t Know What She’d Do Without’ Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have been best friends for decades, since starting out on Friends together as young actresses in 1994. The two are still thick as thieves and were spotted out to dinner together at the San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, California this weekend according to The Hollywood Life. A source close to Jennifer spoke to the news outlet about the women’s very special relationship and dished on just how important they are to one another.

“They always have each other’s backs and Jen has said many times that she doesn’t know what she’d do without Courteney in her life. During Jen’s toughest times Courteney has always been there, by her side helping her cope,” the anonymous source alleged.

Jennifer has been through some very public tough times which the source could have been alluding to including her divorce from Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, and even the death of her beloved dog Dolly. The We’re The Millers actress also has been there to help Courteney through her toughest times, namely during her divorce from David Arquette.

“Jen has a lot of friends that she loves dearly, but her bond with Courteney is the deepest, they’re more like sisters than friends, they consider each other family.”

The pair have posted a number of photos together on social media over the last several months and appear to see each other on a regular basis. Lisa Kudrow can also be seen hanging out with her former co-stars, and even the Friends men have come around for a hangout or two. In October of last year, the three women enjoyed the company of Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for a random hangout. Jennifer shared a photo of the reunion on Instagram which nearly broke the internet.

No matter how close those six friends might be, it looks like the strongest bond among them is still between Jennifer and Courteney.

“Jen cherishes her friendship with Courteney, they’ve seen each other through so many seasons, so many ups and downs and proven again and again that they can trust each other,” the source added.

For now, there’s nothing but positive energy in both women’s lives and the ladies are living it up. Jennifer’s new series The Morning Show has gotten rave reviews and even landed some Golden Globe nominations, while Courteney has taken a break from the acting world. Other upcoming projects for Jennifer include The Fixer and an untitled project alongside Sophie Goodhart.