Zendaya Rocks A Bold Pink Gown From Tom Ford For The Critics Choice Awards

Zendaya walked the red carpet for the 2020 Critics Choice Awards.

The Euphoria actress arrived to the annual event wearing a bright pink gown from Tom Ford on Sunday, January 12. The actress’ stylist, Law Roach, shared images from the night on his personal Instagram page. In the first post of the night, Zendaya is seen posing with her arms down and her hip to one side as she looked slightly down at the camera. The top half of the gown is a shimmery pink, and is cropped right above her torso. The bottom half the dress is styled has a light texture and goes past Zendaya’s legs. Zendaya also has a short strap at the back of the gown, allowing her back to be seen as she walks away.

Roach also shared another image that provided more of Zendaya’s glam look. For the evening, Zendaya decided to style her hair in long box braids that stop at her backside. The braids are parted with more hair hanging to Zendaya’s left side than to her right. Zendaya’s makeup look is also absolutely flawless, as the actress has on foundation, dark blush, highlighter, faux eyelashes, bright pink eyeshadow on the corners of her eyes and a light lip gloss. Zendaya’s nails are also a bright pink, matching her gorgeous gown. In the photo, she is moving her braids to one side as she continues to walk down the carpet.

While Zendaya herself hasn’t posted any photos on her Instagram page, Roach’s followers ensured that they praised both him and Zendaya for the awards show look. The posts received more than 20,000 likes from the celebrity stylist’s 51,000 followers. The posts also received more than 400 comments from Roach’s fans.

“Omg YASSSSSSSSSSSSSSS,” one fan shared.

“I’ve been obsessed with that top,” another chimed in.

“She is stunningly unreal,” one follower said, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“WE FINALLY BROUGHT THE BRAIDS BACK,” another admired.

According to E! News, Zendaya is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue on Euphoria. The HBO series is Zendaya’s first show that allowed the actress to step away from her Disney channel fame. In addition to Euphoria, Zendaya and Roach teamed up to work on two collections in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. Zendaya is also working on new music, and even lent her voice for the Euphoria season finale. The actress can be heard in the final scene of the show singing “All For Us,” which is a duet with Labrinth.