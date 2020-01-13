Costa Rican Model Karina Ramos Goes Topless And Dons Fishnet Tights In New Beach Snap

Costa Rican glamour model Karina Ramos, who became famous after representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014, posted a new topless picture on Instagram which instantly turned up the heat on her page.

In the snap, the stunning model could be seen lying on a beach atop her belly, wearing nothing except for a pair of fishnet tights. The model wore no underwear beneath the tights as a result of which she provided a glimpse of her bare derriere to the viewers.

The former beauty queen covered her body in the sand and as she rested her elbows on the ground to strike a pose, she censored her nipples so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity. Nonetheless, the hottie exposed major sideboob to tease her fans.

That’s not all, but Karina also showed off her smooth back while she turned her face toward the camera and seductively gazed into it.

Staying true to her glamorous persona, the Heredia native sported a full face of makeup. However, considering that the photoshoot took place at the beach and under the sun, the model decided to keep the shades subtle. The application featured a bronze blusher that contoured her sculpted cheekbones and straight nose, a nude lipstick, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. The bombshell completed her makeup with defined eyebrows. Finally, she tied her brunette tresses in a messy bun and allowed a few strands of hair to fall over her face.

Karina also chose not to wear any jewelry and accessories so as not to take away the attention from the sheer display of skin.

In the caption, she used a motivational statement about the power of decision-making and told her fans that only one decision can turn out to be completely life-changing. The model also tagged Jamaican photographer Pedro Rolle Jr. in the post for acknowledgment.

Although Karina did not use a geotag, she included a hashtag in the post which indicates that the snap was captured in Jamaica.

Within an hour of going live, the racy snap garnered more than 15,000 likes and a hundred comments in which fans and followers praised the stunning model for her beautiful looks and hot body, and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are so beautiful, Karina. I love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are divinely perfect,” a second user wrote.

“My God, how can you be sooooooooooo[sic] beautiful, Karina? Even beautiful is an understatement,” a third admirer remarked.