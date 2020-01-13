Pro-Regime Gunman Opens Fire On Iranian Protestors As Riots Continue For Second Night

The riots in taking place in Iran in response to the government’s culpability in the Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 just took a violent turn after pro-regime gunmen opened fire on civilians in the streets (via The Daily Mail). It is the second night of protests after the government admitted they had accidentally shot down the plane, killing 176 people.

Many of those in the plane were young Iranians headed abroad for educational opportunities, and as a result, much of the public has voiced its anger that the government’s conflict with the United States has spilled civilian blood. Sadly, it now appears as if the trend will only continue.

Local media footage showed one woman in the Iranian capital who was bleeding heavily from an alleged gunshot wound. The gruesome video, which was obtained by The Daily Mail, showed a crowd around her as her blood stained the streets of Azadi Square. It was reported that she later died from her wounds.

Another video shows the alleged gunman as he appeared to run from the scene. Making his way through the crowd, he carried a large gun as he hurried down the streets.

Though this was the first reportedly fatality, other protestors have reported brutal methods of attempting to disperse the crowds. As reported by The New York Times, police have allegedly resorted to tear gas, rubber bullets, and even live ammunition — causing several injuries.

Some protestors have even claimed that they were beaten up by members of the Basij, a paramilitary volunteer wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard who were acting on the orders of the regime.

The reports of the tragic event come shortly after President Donald Trump warned Iran not to kill any protestors.

“To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

Trump also took the unusual step in publishing the message in Farsi.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, thousands took to the streets yesterday to voice their displeasure with the Ayatollah. The dissenters chanted “death to liars” and “death to the dictator” while holding vigil for those who died in the crash.

Though the protests were originally mainly in Tehran, they have since branched out to a number of other cities as it continues for its second day.