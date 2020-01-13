UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Stuns In A Turquoise Bikini And Sheer Top

Arianny rocked a two-piece with an unusual design during her trip to Tulum.

UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste treated her fans to yet another sizzling bikini snapshot on Sunday.

Her latest Instagram upload was another stunning vacation photo from her trip to Tulum, Mexico. The 34-year-old brunette bombshell was pictured rocking a banded turquoise bikini that featured a fixed triangle top. The garment provided more coverage than a string bikini top, but Arianny’s ample cleavage was still slightly spilling out of the sides and top of it.

The top was trimmed with thick bands that were the same turquoise color as the rest of the two-piece. The bands extended over Arianny’s shoulders to form the bikini’s straps.

The bottom half of the former Playboy Playmate’s bikini featured similar bands. The tiny triangle of fabric that formed the front of her bottoms was connected to one of the straps, which scooped down low on Arianny’s toned torso. A second set of straps above it created a wide V that came to a point a few inches below her belly button. These straps were stretched up high on the model’s hips. The design highlighted Arianny’s impressive waist-to-hip ratio. While Arianny might be athletic, her fit figure still has an hourglass shape.

Arianny was also rocking a sheer white top that featured a small polka dot print and slightly puffy long sleeves. The breezy blouse was completely open so that fans had an unobstructed view of her swimsuit. Arianny completed her beach-ready ensemble with a pair of tiny cutoff shorts. However, they were unbuttoned, and she had them pulled down to show off her bikini bottoms.

Arianny accessorized her outfit with numerous gold necklaces, a few of which had large charms dangling from them. These included a sparkly silver moon and a gold bar.

The model was wearing her highlighted brunette hair pushed to the side. Her thick, layered tresses were styled with a slight wave. For her beauty look, she rocked brown lipstick, bronze eye shadow, and a light coat of mascara. She was also sporting some dark terracotta contour on her cheeks.

In the caption of her post, Arianny revealed that her bikini was a Fashion Nova design. She also used a geotag to identify the location of her snapshot as the Ahau Tulum luxury beach resort hotel in Tulum, Mexico.

Over the span of a few hours. The Maxim model’s 3.2 million Instagram followers pressed the “like” button on her post over 42,000 times.

“You look so gorgeous and amazing,” read one of the hundreds of responses to her photo.

“We we need more from this photoshoot. You look perfect,” another fan wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Arianny has shared multiple photos from her Mexico getaway on her Instagram page. In another recent snapshot, she was pictured rocking a mustard yellow bikini that featured a unique tie design.