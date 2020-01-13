Girls Are Posting Photos Of Facial Burns They’ve Sustained From Using One Popular Face Mask

Skincare brand Yes To had to pull one of their face masks after customers spoke out about the frightening skin reactions they had after using the product.

The brand Yes To sells lots of very popular skincare products like their Yes to Cucumbers line or their Yes to Tomatoes line. They also sell a number of paper face masks which they claim help the skin glow and benefit complexion. But one of their new face masks is leaving customers with severe skin reactions. Young girls and women are receiving facial burns from using the Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask, according to Today.

Dozens of women are sharing photos on social media of facial burns and skin irritation they’ve sustained after using this particular product. Mothers are also talking about reactions their young daughters had after using the product.

Leisa Covelli of Maitland, Florida bought this mask for her 11-year-old daughter Chaley. The little girl had the mask on for no more than a few minutes before she felt a burning sensation and lifted the mask slightly only to see that her entire face was bright red. She panicked, removed the mask, and went to go show her mother.

“I thought it was an allergic reaction, but then I realized it looked like it was a little more than allergic reaction. It looked like some burns. The burn reaction was an outline of the whole mask. It was crazy, like you can see where she pressed on it into her face.”

In time, some of the redness went away but Covelli intends to return the mask to the store and to issue a complaint on the skincare brand’s Facebook page. In addition to Charley, other young girls were excited about trying the mask because the packaging appeals to kids.

One customer, Chelsea Anders, bought this mask for her 11-year-old step daughter and was shocked when she saw that the mask had left her face “welted with red, swollen, itchy, raised abrasions.”

In wake of the many complaints they’ve received Yes To has decided to pull this mask from the shelves and investigate what is causing these skin reactions.

“At Yes To, the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our main concerns. We value you and apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season,” the company wrote in a Facebook post.

The harsh ingredients that can be found in some big name face masks have been leading some people to make their own. Even Meghan Markle reportedly makes her own face mask at home using turmeric and coconut oil, as The Inquisitr previously reported.