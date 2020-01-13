Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Long Legs And Pert Derriere In A Minuscule Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a set of throwback bikini photographs.

In the snaps, the model could be seen rocking a barely-there bikini that allowed the model to leave little to the imagination of the viewers. The glittery bikini bottoms, that featured a sexy chain strap, allowed Candice to show off her amazing booty, while her string top enabled her to put her naked back on full display.

To pose for the snap, the model lied on a leather sofa to strike different poses. In the first snap, Candice lied over her belly, slightly bent her legs, grabbed her hair and looked straight into the camera in a very seductive fashion. This particular picture allowed the model to put her sculpted legs on full display. The model covered half of her face with her hair and left her lips slightly parted to exude sexy vibes.

In the second picture, the stunner turned her back toward the camera to show off her perfect derriere, a move that sent temperatures soaring. For this picture, Candice stretched her arms forward and gazed into the camera.

The picture was captured in a dimly-lit, nondescript room while Candice decided not to use a geotag with the post because of which the location of the snap could not be known.

In terms of her makeup, Candice opted for minimal makeup so as not to overdo her look. She also ditched accessories and jewelry so as not to take away the attention from her glamorous bikini. Finally, the stunner wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic curls to pull off a very beautiful look.

In the caption, Candice informed her fans that she will soon be launching a new collection for her swimwear brand, Tropic of C. She also wrote that she is posting all the throwback pictures as they could not make the cut in the past. She also apologized for posting too many pictures at once.

It wasn’t surprising to see that the pictures amassed more than 40,000 likes and above 220 comments within 15 minutes of going live. This shows that her fans and followers are always eagerly waiting for the model to post new sultry snaps on her timeline.

“How did the second snap not make a cut is beyond me!” one of her fans commented on the booty pic.

“Apologies? It’s more like a blessing to our eyes,” a second user wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Candice’s fellow models. These included Danielle Knudson, Lexi Wood, Sommer Ray, and Chase Carter, among others.