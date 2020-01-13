Sofia Jamora Shows Off Cleavage In Flirty New Instagram Pic

Sofia Jamora posted a new update to her Instagram page today. She shared four new pictures in the set. She was seen showing off her cleavage in a revealing outfit.

The top that she wore may have been a bodysuit, although it’s hard to know for sure. Either way, it was tucked into her light blue jeans. It was strapless with a v-neckline that left her chest on display.

Sofia’s accessories added glam to her flirty look. She wore two necklaces. The first was a chain-style piece that wrapped around her neck three times. The second piece of jewelry was a slightly longer chain that sparkled in the light. The model also sported a pair of shiny stud earrings.

Furthermore, the stunner wore her hair pulled back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Her locks featured soft curls throughout.

This isn’t to mention Sofia’s makeup. Her eyes popped thanks to her long lashes and pink eyeshadow. She added a dash of shimmery light color below her brows. The model wore glossy pink lipstick and a dash of blush.

There were three pictures of the beauty posing in front of a mirror. She gave sultry looks in all of them, including a full pout. In one of the shots, Sofia leaned forward and placed her hands on the counter in front of her. This emphasized her chest. She gazed into the mirror. Meanwhile, the last picture was of the model standing with a black purse slung over her left shoulder. She posed in the same spot, except she looked directly at the camera.

In addition, the third photo was taken elsewhere. It looked like Sofia was enjoying a night out with her friends. She stuck her tongue out playfully while winking. The photographer used plenty of flash in the dimly lit space.

Fans took to the comments section to rave about Sofia’s good looks.

“You are from another world wow,” expressed a follower.

“Girl honestly how are you real???” asked an admirer.

“@sofiajamora is the baddest women [sic] on ig hands down!!!” declared a fan.

“Ooo fine bratz baby,” declared a fourth Instagram user, referring to the captions.

Previously on December 15, the bombshell posted another Instagram share. Sofia was seen flaunting her cleavage again. This time, her top had a floral design. It had sheer sleeves and lapels. The front of it snapped shut low on her chest, which left her curves exposed. She paired it with light denim pants and slung a sparkling purse over her shoulder.