Kelly Clarkson Sizzles In Black Velvet At 2020 Critic’s Choice Awards

Kelly Clarkson looked fabulous walking the blue carpet at the 2020 Critic’s Choice Awards on Sunday evening at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. She had her husband, Brandon Blackstock, right beside her as well. There was no denying how happy she was to be at the event as she was all smiles when she posed for the snapping cameras. The “Breakaway” singer was decked out in an all black ensemble, as seen in photos posted by Just Jared, and she looked stunning.

The talk show host wore a black velvet dress by Alessandra Rich that was full of glam. The neckline dipped down to reveal just a hint of cleavage. The dress was fitted around Clarkson’s waistline and then flared just a tiny bit all the way to the floor. The outfit was accented with ruffles around the neckline and on the bodice, and layers of ruffles on the sleeves as well. There was also a slit on the front of the skirt that ran right above her knee to show off just a hint of leg as she walked.

Kelly Clarkson opted to wear a pair of black sparkling sandals by Salvatore Ferragamo and diamond dangling earrings that were from Konplott. The 37-year-old singer had on a full face of makeup that consisted of neutral colors on her lids, a little bit of sparkle under her eyes, a layer of bold red lipstick, and a little color on her cheekbones. In keeping with the dark theme, she had her nails painted black to match.

Kelly Clarkson’s blond locks was left hanging down around her shoulders with a bold side part. One side of her hair was worn behind her ear, while the other featured her bangs in an eye-catching curl with softer curls styled through the rest of it. The whole outfit rocked as she stepped out for a fun night with her husband. She was also a presenter for one of the awards.

Brandon Blackstock matched his famous wife by donning a fancy black tux with a white shirt underneath. His tie and shoes were also black. The twosome isn’t seen too often together, so this appears to be quite the date night for them.

Clarkson wasn’t the only stunner at the Critic’s Choice Awards. Jennifer Lopez was also in a fearless dress that accentuated her amazing figure. According to The Inquisitr, JLo wore a champagne-colored gown with plenty of jeweled accents. Other memorable celebrities included Anne Hathaway, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman.