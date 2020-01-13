‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Wears Nothing But Fishnet Tights In New NSFW Snap

Chilean hottie Daniella Chavez, who is famous for being a Playboy model, recently took to her Instagram page and shared a very sexy, nude picture that sent temperatures through the roof.

In the highly-NSFW snap, which can be viewed on Instagram, the model could be seen wearing nothing at all except for a pair of fishnet tights that allowed her to pull off a very provocative look. For the snap, Daniella stood in front of a glass table placed next to a wall. She kept her hands on the wall and stuck her booty out to strike a pose.

Even though Daniella censored her nipples with the help of her arms so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity, she flashed plenty of skin, including major sideboob, her naked back and a glimpse of her pert booty which could be clearly seen through the tights as the model wore no panties.

To add a tinge of seductiveness to her snap, Daniella lifted her chin, left her lips slightly parted and gazed straight into the camera.

In order to ramp up the glamour, the blond bombshell opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation, a dark mauve shade of lipstick, a tinge of matching blusher, white, shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, lots of mascara and defined eyebrows. She wore her tress down and allowed them to flow freely over her back and shoulders. Finally, Daniella painted her neatly-manicured nails with cream-colored polish.

Since the picture was worth a thousand words, the model decided not to write a caption with it. She also chose not to use a geotag with the post because of which the location where the snap was captured could not be known.

Within three hours of going live, the sexy picture amassed more than 98,000 likes and above 1,300 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her amazing figure.

A look at the comments section showed that while most users flirted with the model in a subtle fashion, others expressed their thoughts quite explicitly and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Damn, I wish I could tell you what this picture is doing to me right now,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are such a tease, Daniella. This is mindblowing!” wrote another.

“You are the definition of perfection. I am speechless at your beauty,” a third admirer remarked.

The remaining fans and followers used words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “you’re a goddess,” and “so lovely,” to express their admiration for the hottie.