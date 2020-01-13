Kate Middleton Hasn’t Spoken To Meghan Markle In Six Months Amid Growing Rift, Report Claims

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have not spoken in six months amid a growing rift between the two royal couples, a new report claims.

The Sunday Times of London this weekend reported on the difficulties that Prince William and Kate Middleton have experienced in their relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As Radar Online noted, Duchess Kate is said to be disappointed by the recent announcement from Harry and Meghan that they would be stepping back from their royal duties.

As the report noted, the couples appear to have cut off contact almost entirely in recent months — and that Kate and Meghan hadn’t spoken in close to six months.

“Meghan seemingly ignored Kate’s Thursday, Jan. 9, birthday ­celebrations at Kensington Palace and flew back to Canada that day instead. Meghan and Harry were also absent for Kate’s birthday weekend at Sandringham last Sunday,” the report noted.

It’s not clear exactly when the two stopped talking. Meghan and Kate were photographed together at a Wimbledon match in July 2019, so the rift may have started after that.

A source went on to say that Meghan feels like some members of the royal family look down on her because of her background.

“It has caused her a lot of upset and left relations in a very sorry state. They must find a way to ­resolve it and move forward as a family united,” a source told the outlet.

That jives with a recent report from The Inquisitr that Kate and Meghan had grown “further apart than ever,” in part from the fallout of the announcement last week that they would be stepping back. As the report noted, there had been rumors dating back years that the two had a strained relationship, with reports that Meghan made Duchess Kate cry during a dress fitting for Princess Charlotte. Another report claimed that Kate chewed out Meghan for being too harsh with her staff.

There has been a flurry of rumors since Harry and Meghan’s announcement that they would be stepping back, including a number that has been shot down by sources close to the couple. That includes reports that Oprah Winfrey had advised the couple in their decision to leave senior royal duties and another report that Barack and Michelle Obama had been offering some guidance to the couple.

Meghan and Kate could have a chance to talk things out this weekend, however. Reports indicated that the royal family planned a “royal summit” to talk over the couple’s decision to step back.