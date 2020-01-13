Lele Pons’ Adorable Puppy Takes Over Her Swimsuit Shoot In Hilarious Photo Set

Lele's puppy attacked while she was posing in a leopard print one-piece.

Lele Pons’ cute pet pooch stole the spotlight from the social media sensation in her latest set of Instagram photos.

On Sunday, Lele took to the social media platform to share a series of three snapshots with her 38.4 million followers. The first image was a stunning photo of the 23-year-old YouTube star rocking a stylish white swimsuit that featured a black and yellow leopard print pattern. The garment had a low-cut neckline that almost extended all the way down to Lele’s belly button. However, two ties underneath the bust prevented the opening from revealing too much. The neckline was trimmed with delicate black lace.

The eye-catching bathing suit had extremely high-cut leg openings that showcased Lele’s shapely hips and thighs. The design also highlighted her tiny waist.

Lele went full-on glam with her beauty look. She was sporting a dramatic smoky eye, winged liner, long thick lashes, bright red lipstick, and dark contour on her pale cheeks. She was photographed from above as she reclined on a cushioned white lounger, and her highlighted, dark blond tresses were spread out around her face. Lele turned her head slightly and gazed at the camera sideways with her lips slightly parted.

The steamy swimsuit snap was similar to those that can be seen on the pages of many popular Instagram models, but Lele gave her post a humorous twist using her next two slides. In the second photo, her fluffy brown puppy, Toby, had jumped on her chest, and she was reacting by closing her eyes and screwing up her face.

Lele was completely missing from the final snapshot in the set. Toby had replaced her, and he had been tied to the chair with Lele’s swimsuit. The red toy poodle was reclining on his back, and a pair of stylish red sunglasses with triangular frames had been placed over his eyes.

In the caption of her post, Lele wrote that her “son” was just trying to be like his “mom.”

It only took a few hours for Lele’s photo set to earn over 1 million likes. Her Instagram post was also inundated with thousands of comments from her fervent fans. Both Lele and Toby got a lot of love.

“Omg yess he’s like ya BEAUTIFUL,” wrote fitness coach Diana Maux.

“Literally dog and owner goals,” read another response to Lele’s post.

“You guys both rocked the look,” a third fan remarked.

“Both of you guys are adorable,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Lele has seemingly been into leopard print as of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was shown rocking a leopard print mini dress in a hilarious video about what can go wrong when a girl gets dressed to impress her brother’s “hot” friends.