Iran’s Only Female Olympic Athlete Just Defected With A Blistering Letter Citing ‘Hypocrisy, Lies, Injustice’

kimia alizadeh holding iranian flag
Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
Middle East

Kimia Alizadeh, the only female Olympic athlete in Iran, just defected from the middle eastern country in a scathing letter posted to Instagram (via Slate). In the post, she brutally accused the Iranian regime of oppression and hypocrisy. The move is just the latest in a number of high profile athletic defections from Iran.

Alizadeh was just 18-years-old when she won a bronze medal for taekwondo at the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio. It was a monumental achievement for both herself and the nation, as she became the first and only woman to ever win an Olympic medal for Iran.

Iranian officials sought to take advantage of the athlete’s star quality by not only taking credit for her achievements, but also using her to create good publicity for the regime. Alizadeh claimed that she was fed up with being complicit with the “hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery.”

“They took me wherever they wanted. I wore whatever they said. Every sentence they ordered me to say, I repeated. Whenever they saw fit, they exploited me,” she wrote.

“I wasn’t important to them. None of us mattered to them, we were tools,” she added, before calling herself “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.”

Alizadeh also recalled how the government would humiliate her while simultaneously using her for good press. One example was how an official claimed that it was indecent for a woman to stretch her legs. She also claimed that she was against being forced to wear the hijab, even while competing.

Along with the statement, Alizadeh posted a black and white photo of herself after winning the bronze medal.

با سلام آغاز کنم، با خداحافظی یا تسلیت؟ سلام مردم مظلوم ایران، خداحافظ مردم نجیب ایران، تسلیت به شما مردم همیشه داغدار ایران. شما مرا چقدر می‌شناسید؟ فقط آنطور که در مسابقات، در تلویزیون، یا در حضور مقامات دیده‌اید. اجازه دهید حالا آزادانه، هویت سانسور شده‌ام را معرفی کنم. می‌گویند کیمیا پس از این چیزی نخواهد شد. خودم از این هم فراتر می‌روم و می‌گویم قبل از این هم چیزی نبوده‌ام: «من کیمیا علیزاده، نه تاریخسازم، نه قهرمانم، نه پرچمدار کاروان ایران» من یکی از میلیون‌ها زن سرکوب شده در ایرانم که سال‌هاست هر طور خواستند بازی‌ام دادند. هر کجا خواستند بردند. هر چه گفتند پوشیدم. هر جمله‌ای دستور دادند تکرار کردم. هر زمان صلاح دیدند، مصادره‌ام کردند. مدال‌هایم را پای حجاب اجباری گذاشتند و به مدیریت و درایت خودشان نسبت دادند. من برایشان مهم نبودم. هیچکداممان برایشان مهم نیستیم، ما ابزاریم. فقط آن مدال‌های فلزی اهمیت دارد تا به هر قیمتی که خودشان نرخ گذاشتند از ما بخرند و بهره‌برداری سیاسی کنند، اما همزمان برای تحقیرت، می‌گویند: فضیلت زن این نیست که پاهایش را دراز کند! من صبح‌ها هم از خواب بیدار می‌شوم پاهایم ناخودآگاه مثل پنکه می‌چرخد و به در و دیوار می‌گیرد. آنوقت چگونه می‌توانستم مترسکی باشم که می‌خواستند از من بسازند؟ در برنامه زنده تلویزیون، سوال‌هایی پرسیدند که دقیقاً بخاطر همان سوال دعوتم کرده بودند. حالا که نیستم می‌گویند تن به ذلت داده‌ام. آقای ساعی! من آمدم تا مثل شما نباشم و در مسیری که شما پیش رفتید قدم برندارم. من در صورت تقلید بخشی از رفتارهای شما، بیش از شما می‌توانستم به ثروت و قدرت برسم. من به اینها پشت کردم. من یک انسانم و می‌خواهم بر مدار انسانیت باقی بمانم. در ذهن‌های مردسالار و زن‌ستیزتان، همیشه فکر می‌کردید کیمیا زن است و زبان ندارد! روح آزرده من در کانال‌های آلوده اقتصادی و لابی‌های تنگ سیاسی شما نمی‌گنجد. من جز تکواندو، امنیت و زندگی شاد و سالم درخواست دیگری از دنیا ندارم. مردم نازنین و داغدار ایران، من نمی‌خواستم از پله‌های ترقی که بر پایه فساد و دروغ بنا شده بالا بروم. کسی به اروپا دعوتم نکرده و در باغ سبز به رویم باز نشده. اما رنج و سختی غربت را بجان می‌خرم چون نمی‌خواستم پای سفره ریاکاری، دروغ، بی عدالتی و چاپلوسی بنشینم. این تصمیم از کسب طلای المپیک هم سخت‌تر است، اما هر کجا باشم فرزند ایران زمین باقی می‌مانم. پشت به دلگرمی شما می‌دهم و جز اعتماد شما در راه سختی که قدم گذاشته‌ام، خواسته دیگری ندارم.

Though Alizadeh claimed that she had left for Europe, she emphasized that she was not seeking asylum and did not give any more specifics about her location. However, reports are suggesting that she is currently in the Netherlands.

Though Alizadeh is the first female athlete to defect from Iran, she does follow the lead of at least three other Iranian athletes. In September, Saeid Mollaei, an Iranian judoka, defected for Germany after being ordered to pull out of fights against Israeli players. In July, Iranian para-archer and 2020 Tokyo Olympic athlete Pourya Jalalipour fled to the Netherlands. Finally, Alireza Faghani, an Iranian international soccer referee, left Iran for Australia last year.

The defection comes as Iran is mid-crisis with both a potential conflict with the United States and as the public take to the streets to protest the regime’s coverup of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752.