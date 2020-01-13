Chris Brown & His Baby Mama Ammika Harris Spark Marriage Rumors After Being Seen Wearing The Same Rings

Chris Brown and his second baby mama, Ammika Harris, have their fans wondering if they are secretly married after their recent social media posts.

According to Ok! Magazine, fans first suspected that the two were engaged when they noticed that Brown was wearing a diamond band on his wedding finger. Days later, Harris shared a photo of an identical wedding band on her wedding finger on Friday, January 10. The fact that the two both had identical rings lead fans to believe that the two were actually secretly married instead of engaged.

To add more to their followers’ suspicions, Harris also posted a quote about marriage in her Instagram Stories. The model’s quote discussed the steps a married couple would need to take to ensure that they stay together for the long haul.

“Marriage doesn’t guarantee you will be together forever. It takes love, respect, trust, understanding, friendship, and faith in your relationship to make it last,” the quote read.

Shortly after seeing Harris’ post, fans of Brown’s immediately demanded answers. Many of the fans took to some of Harris’ recent photos to ask Harris if the rumors that she married Brown are true.

“Are you officially Mrs. Breezy now? I think it’s no coincidence that you’re both wearing matching rings on your wedding fingers and showing them off on social media,” one person wrote.

“Mrs brown…” another person declared.

“Are you and Chris married or engaged? Something seems like it’s going on,” another person pointed out.

“@chrisbrownofficial really have taste,” another fan complimented.

Neither Harris nor Brown has confirmed that they are engaged or married. Brown, though, has shared his affection for Harris on Instagram. The “With You” singer has posted several photos of Harris since the couple gave birth to their son, Aeko, in which he shows his appreciation for her.

Harris and Brown dated in 2018 and were rumored to have broken up later in early 2019. Shortly after their breakup, Harris was rumored to be pregnant with the singer’s second child. After months of keeping the pregnancy private, Brown and Harris decided to share that their son, Aeko, was born on November 22, 2019. Since their announcement, Brown and Harris have shared more and more photos of Aeko, including shots of the two parents in the delivery room before the 1-month-old was born.

If the two are married, this will be the first marriage for both. While Brown shares an older daughter, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman, the two never tied the knot.