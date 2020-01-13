Donald Trump ‘Mental Pathology’ Is ‘Public Health Emergency,’ Says Dr. Bandy Lee After Alan Dershowitz Attack

High-profile lawyer Alan Dershowitz has filed a complaint against the Yale forensic psychiatrist who has issued repeated warnings about Trump's mental health.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee has become a well-known figure over the past three years, issuing frequent warnings about what she describes as Donald Trump’s “mental pathology,” which she has said puts the U.S. in danger. She has also served as editor of the book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, in which 37 mental health professionals offer their own analyses of Trump’s mental state.

But Lee is now the target of a “grievance” by one of Trump’s most outspoken defenders, retired Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz. Dershowitz has reportedly taken his complaint against Lee to Yale Law School and School of Medicine, where Lee has been employed, according to Raw Story.

Dershowitz has accused Lee of “a violation of psychiatric ethics” when she described him as having a “shared psychosis” with Trump. He also, in one published essay, accused Lee of “unethical conduct” for her description of Trump as “psychotic,” as quoted by Raw Story.

Lee has now responded to Dershowitz’s accusations on her Twitter account, saying that because Trump has access to and authority to use nuclear weapons, his mental state poses a “public health emergency.”

“I cannot think of anything that is more my business right now,” she wrote, speaking as a mental health professional and “violence expert.”

Alan Dershowitz has now taken his grievance to the deans of Yale Law School and Yale School of Medicine. Fortunately, I am less afraid of power than I am of truth. I have considered the costs; if he expects me to cower and to compromise, I will not. — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) January 11, 2020

Though Dershowitz is not officially a member of Trump’s legal team, he has made numerous media appearances defending Trump, first against the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into the Trump campaign’s Russia ties, and then against the current impeachment brought against him in the House of Representatives.

Dershowitz first came to public prominence in the 1970s as a defender of “free speech” rights for such socially unpopular groups as neo-Nazis and pornographers. He has since accumulated a lengthy list of wealthy clients accused of serious crimes, including murder and sexual assault, according to a New Yorker magazine profile published last year.

Those clients have included accused double-murderer O.J. Simpson, boxer Mike Tyson, who was convicted of rape, Wall Street trader Michael Milken, who was convicted of financial fraud, and convicted multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to the New Yorker profile.

Former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz has become one of Donald Trump’s most vocal defenders. Craig Barritt / Getty Images

His association with Epstein has recently come back to plague him, after one of Epstein’s alleged underage “sex slave” victims claimed that Dershowitz had “sexual intercourse” with her on at least six occasions.

Dershowitz has strongly denied the allegations. But it was his public statements about those accusations, in which he claimed to have a “perfect sex life,” that prompted Lee to note that his use of the word “perfect” reflected Trump’s own use of the word to describe his phone call with the Ukrainian president that led to the impeachment.

“Given the severity and spread of ‘shared psychosis’ among just about all of Donald Trump’s followers,” Lee wrote, as quoted by Raw Story, there may be a psychological explanation for Dershowitz’s use of the word. She also said that his response to the sexual misconduct allegations reflected the same “grandiosity and delusional-level impunity,” as well as “bravado” about his own sexual life, that are also displayed by Trump.