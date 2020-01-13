Jennifer Lopez Slays At Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 As She Walked The Red Carpet In A Champagne-Colored Gown

Jennifer Lopez oozed class, glamour, and sophistication as she took her place on the red carpet for the Critics’ Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on Sunday. The fashionista — who has just been named as the new face of Versace for the line’s spring/summer campaign — was nominated for her supporting role in the highly-hyped, stripper heist flick, Hustlers.

For the annual event and given her new sartorial role, JLo chose to rock a stunning fishtail gown when she walked the red carpet in Santa Monica, California. The bejeweled frock, with its backless illusion panel, was made of champagne-colored satin and featured a modest train that served to highlight her famous booty.

In general, the fitted garment did nothing but favors for the “Jenny From The Block” singer and her enviable physique. Fine crystals along the neck, waist, and torso of Jennifer’s chosen dress shined bright as she was whisked along the sartorial runway by her handlers, stopping by to talk to reporters along the route who raved about the diva and her latest look.

For her walk down the red carpet, JLo joined contemporaries such as Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway, and Lucy Hale in the fashion parade as she rocked a full face of makeup. The beauty applications included darkened and shaped eyebrows, faux lashes, black eyeliner on the top and bottom of her lids, pink and smoky eyeshadow, highlighter, a bit of blush, and a peachy lip gloss.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She also rocked her signature half-up, half-down ponytail with an abundance of her luxurious tresses trailing down her back for this particular adventure.

Her ears were dripping in diamond chandeliers from Harry Winston’s Vintage 1972 collection. In addition, her wrist was covered in a thick diamond bangle. She carried a textured metal clutch in silver and she wore with towering Casadei heels as she sauntered down the red carpet for the impending ceremony for which Taye Diggs hosted.

Jennifer has been having an amazing 2020 so far, with the star having hit the red carpet for the Golden Globes last Sunday while wearing a very big and extremely memorable gown that resembled a Christmas present. Although she looked like a winner, the 50-year-old veteran actress did not take the prize for supporting actress. Instead, the award went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story.

For the Critic’s Choice Awards 2020, JLo’s competition includes Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Florence Pugh for Little Women, Margot Robbie for Bombshell, and Zhao Shuzhen for The Farewell.