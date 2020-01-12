Jenelle Evans Teases About Something ‘Coming Soon’ In New Video

Jenelle Evans has been off of the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 for a few months, but fans are still interested in her life. It seems that Jenelle knows this and the mom-of-three took to her Instagram stories on Sunday night to tease that something is “coming soon” to YouTube and shared that she was doing some “editing.”

The video showed her 5-year-old son Kaiser and her soon-to-be 3-year-old daughter Ensley eating from what appeared to be a plate of ice cream sandwiches.

“Hey everybody,” Kaiser can be heard saying as he takes a bite from the plate of ice cream sandwiches before adding, “This is so good!”

Jenelle, who is holding the camera while recording the video says, “Say coming soon to YouTube.”

Kaiser then says, “Coming soon to YouTube.”

Her daughter Ensley can then be seen taking a few bites from the plate of ice cream sandwiches before saying, “I’m done, I’m really done, I’m really done.” and gets down from the table and walks out of view from the video.

Jenelle then shared that she was “getting some editing done” while wearing a pair of headphones. She wore a gray tank top and left her hair down. The former reality show star opted for a natural look and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. It is unclear what she is editing for, but it sounds like she may be getting ready to share some videos on YouTube.

This isn’t the first time, though, that Jenelle has hinted that she would continue to tell her story, even if it wasn’t on Teen Mom 2 where she shared her life for nearly a decade. Last month, she took to her Instagram stories to reveal a photo of two camera memory cards. With the photo, she exclaimed that her “journey” would “continue to be shared” before thanking her fans for their support. The photo was then deleted from her stories.

Some fans have wondered if the mom-of-three would be brought back to the hit MTV reality series since announcing her split from her estranged husband, David Eason. While she reportedly met with MTV last year at the same time as the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping, there is no indication that she will be returning to the show.

For now, Jenelle is keeping fans updated with her life via her social media accounts including Instagram and Twitter. Now, it sounds like she may be taking to YouTube to share some videos with fans in the future.