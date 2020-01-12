RIhanna Rocks Red Lingerie In Sultry Instagram Snap

Rihanna is looking red-hot in her latest Instagram snaps.

The singer took to the social media site to show off her stuff in red lingerie, posting a series of photos that showed off plenty of skin. In one of the shots, Rihanna sat on an inflatable chair and shot a sultry look to the camera. In another, she stood against a wall with a red jacket draped over her head and her lingerie on full display. The lingerie was from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, which she frequently takes to Instagram to promote.

The pictures were a smash hit with Rihanna’s 78 million followers, attracting more than 2 million likes in just a matter of minutes. Many fans also took to the comments section to praise her physique and how well the lingerie suited her.

“The Valentine’s Day gift we all deserve,” one fan wrote.

“Omg how fit does she look!” another added.

It’s no coincidence that Rihanna looks so fit in the racy snaps. The singer has an intensive workout routine, which Hollywood Life revealed in a story published last year. An insider told the outlet that Rihanna decided she wanted to slim down after celebrating her 30th birthday. The singer had been showing off a curvier frame in recent months, but the source said she had since dedicated herself to working out.

“She follows a strict workout regimen which includes hitting the gym five days a week with her personal trainer when she’s not travelling [sic],” the source said, via IBT. “She makes sure to stay hydrated and loves cardio workouts, including cycling and jumping jacks, but also combines a focus on her core muscles with lots of repetitions,” the insider added.

The source went on to say that Rihanna also keeps close tabs on her diet, trying to switch things up to give herself some variety, but focusing on low-fat, high-protein options like salads and lots of vegetables. The source added that while the diet regimen may be strict, Rihanna “doesn’t deprive herself and allows some carbs throughout the day.”

This is not the first time Rihanna has taken to Instagram to show off her body in her company’s lingerie line. As The Inquisitr noted, she took to the social media site earlier this week to share some of the racy photos that she posted again on Sunday, showing her standing against a wall draped in the red bubble jacket.