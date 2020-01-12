Blond Bombshell Kindly Myers Sends Temperatures Soaring As She Rocks A Very Revealing Black Swimsuit

Playboy model Kindly Myers, who is well-known on Instagram for her amazing body and sexy pictures, took to her page on Sunday, January 12, and treated her 1.8 million fans to a very hot picture.

In the snap, the blond bombshell could be seen rocking a very revealing black swimsuit to show off her great physique. The high-cut hemline of the swimsuit allowed Kindly to put her well-toned thighs on full display, while its low neckline enabled the hottie to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

To spice things up and to stay true to her naughty style, the stunner struck a side pose and pulled the armhole of the swimsuit down to reveal major sideboob, a move that sent a wave of excitement among her fans.

In terms of her makeup, she opted for subtle shades in keeping with the outdoor, daytime photo shoot. The application featured a sand-colored foundation that perfectly matched the model’s golden skin tone. That apart, she chose a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, false lashes, and defined eyebrows.

She side-swept her blond tresses and wore them down to pull off a very sexy look. The hottie ditched jewelry and accessories so as not to take away the attention from her risque ensemble. Finally, the blond beauty completed her attire with a pair of black, knee-high boots.

For the snap, Kindly could be seen posing while standing next to a car. She looked toward the floor, held a strand of hair in her hands, and flashed a smile. The snap was captured against the backdrop of some trees but the model neither mentioned anything about the location in the caption nor used a geotag. Instead of the geotag, she ushered her fans to visit the link provided in her Instagram bio.

In the caption, she wrote, “get busy living or get busy dying,” which is a famous dialogue from the blockbuster movie, Shawshank Redemption. The hottie also tagged her photographer, Stephen Dillon, for acknowledgment.

Within seven hours of posting, the snap garnered about 15,000 likes and above 220 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot figure in explicit terms.

“Wow!! Super sexy and hot body,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn! You are so friggin’ hot and sexy. Amazing pic!” another user wrote.

“Gorgeous, beautiful and pretty angel, I love you so much!” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “divine beauty,” “dream of a woman,” and “absolute perfection” to praise the model.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, the racy snap was also liked by many of Kindly’s fellow models, including Jesse Jane, Jenna Shea, and Ignite model Lynnie Marie.