Jojo Babie Flaunts Underboob At The Beach In New Instagram Pic

Jojo Babie updated her Instagram fans today with a new picture. She was seen flaunting her underboob in a crop top at the beach.

The curvy model rocked a light yellow shirt and a pair of thong bikini bottoms. The top had sleeves and was arguably too small, considering that it left half of her chest exposed. The swimsuit was purple with a white geometric design. She opted to go barefoot and didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories.

Jojo stood with her shoulder facing the camera and pouted for the flirty shot. She sported pink lipstick and dark lashes. Plus, she popped her left foot in front and played with her hands. This angle left her bare derriere showing, although her back was left in the shadows. Her muscular legs were also hard to miss.

In addition, the stunner wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders.

Behind the model was a small mound of sand with plants growing here and there. Beyond that was a white building with a red roof. Palm trees lined the perimeter.

The photo was taken on a sunny and cloudless day. Jojo didn’t reveal the location of the shot. However, longtime fans know that it’s fairly rare for her to share updates from the beach.

The Asian beauty’s followers had plenty to say in the comments section about her good looks.

“HAPPY SUNDAY, HAVE A GREAT TIME,& ANOTHER VERY NICE PIC!!!” gushed an Instagram user.

“I need to go to the beach more often,” wrote a follower.

This isn’t to mention that her question prompted many flirty responses.

“With you on the beach,” wrote an admirer, which was a popular answer.

“I don’t care where I am as long as I’m with you,” expressed a fan.

The bombshell took the time to respond to many people’s messages. She seemed to welcome all types of comments which ranged from innocent ones to more risqué ones. Most commonly, she responded with a series of kissing face emoji.

And in related news, Jojo posted another Instagram photo on December 26. She showed off her underboob again, this time in a black outfit. The model stood facing the camera straight-on. She raised her elbows into the air and placed her hands on her head. The shirt that she wore was baggy — but still very revealing. Jojo tied the front into a knot in such a way to leave her chest showing. The white graphics on her shirt peeked through.