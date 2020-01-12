Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Little Black Dress

Elizabeth's mini dress was rather short.

Elizabeth Hurley used her latest social media upload to make the case for a classic wardrobe staple.

On Sunday, the 54-year-old Austin Powers actress took to Instagram to flaunt her fit figure in a revealing outfit. Elizabeth has earned a reputation for rocking tiny bikinis in her social media snapshots, but she was pictured wearing a little black dress in her latest set of stunning photos.

While Elizabeth was a bit more covered up than usual, the garment she was wearing was still rather revealing. Her draped mini dress featured a plunging neckline that put her famous cleavage on full display. It also had a tight, ruched skirt with a high hemline that showed off Elizabeth’s shapely thighs. A row of shiny black and silver buttons adorned the left side of her skirt.

Elizabeth’s mini dress had mutton sleeves that billowed out at the shoulders before tapering in on her lower arms. Her garment was constructed out of a soft fabric with a little sheen to it, like velvet or velour.

Elizabeth shared a pair of pictures of the little black dress with her 1.5 million followers. In the first photo, she was leaning back on a silver blanket with one arm between her legs. She was turning her body sideways to gaze into the camera with a big smile on her face.

In the second snapshot, the Bedazzled beauty was pictured standing next to a tall, ornate bed post with one arm wrapped around it. She had a seductive look on her face, and she was slightly leaning toward the camera.

Elizabeth was wearing her light brown tresses down and parted to the side. Her beauty look included dark eyeliner all around her striking blue eyes, a generous application of mascara, light gray eye shadow, and a glossy pale pink lip.

In the caption of her post, Elizabeth shared a little fashion advice with her followers. They rewarded her photographic evidence that little black dresses are the best garments to wear when you don’t know what to wear with over 25,000 likes in the span of an hour.

“Looking very hot and sexy,” read one response to her post.

“Always a winner!” another fan remarked.

“How you look so young baffles me Elizabeth,” wrote a third commenter.

“My goodness, you are a goddess!” gushed a fourth admirer.

When Elizabeth isn’t rocking swimsuits in her Instagram snaps, she’s often wearing something that’s black. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she celebrated Boxing Day by sharing a photo of herself sporting a different slinky black dress with a low neckline.