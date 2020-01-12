Travis Kelce Injury Update: Chiefs Tight End Returns After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Travis Kelce in an NFL game.
Travis Kelce was injured in the Kansas City Chiefs playoffs matchup against the Houston Texans and is considered questionable to return.

[UPDATE: Kelce has returned midway through the third quarter, catching a pass that put him over 100 yards for the game.]

The tight end suffered a hamstring injury during the game, which he appeared to aggravate during a touchdown run from Chiefs running back Damien Williams in the third quarter.

Before the injury, Kelce had set an NFL record for touchdowns in a quarter after catching three touchdown passes during a torrid comeback from the Chiefs. After falling down 24-o in the second quarter, the Chiefs scored four touchdowns in less than nine minutes to take a 28-24 lead at halftime.

Kelce did not appear to be hampered upon his return to the game. Kelce remained a top target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and attracted double and sometime triple coverage from the Texans defenders.

