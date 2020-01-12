Travis Kelce Injury Update: Chiefs Tight End Returns After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Travis Kelce was injured in the Kansas City Chiefs playoffs matchup against the Houston Texans and is considered questionable to return.

[UPDATE: Kelce has returned midway through the third quarter, catching a pass that put him over 100 yards for the game.]

The tight end suffered a hamstring injury during the game, which he appeared to aggravate during a touchdown run from Chiefs running back Damien Williams in the third quarter.

Before the injury, Kelce had set an NFL record for touchdowns in a quarter after catching three touchdown passes during a torrid comeback from the Chiefs. After falling down 24-o in the second quarter, the Chiefs scored four touchdowns in less than nine minutes to take a 28-24 lead at halftime.

Kelce did not appear to be hampered upon his return to the game. Kelce remained a top target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and attracted double and sometime triple coverage from the Texans defenders.

That's one way to try and stop Travis Kelce … pic.twitter.com/vMsIgAw0dd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 12, 2020

f