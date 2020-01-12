Demi Rose Kneels On The Beach In A Skimpy Bikini

In her latest Instagram photo, Demi Rose soaked up the sun in on the sandy shores in Careyes, Mexico. The brunette bombshell, who has been in Mexico doing photo shoots, shared another snap from the trip on her social media account.

Holding her face up to the rays, Demi Rose kneeled on the beach while wearing a crocheted string bikini. Her ample bust was almost spilling out of the triangle top, which was made up of black, beige, and orange yarn. The bikini bottoms sat up high on her hips, as the strings fell down straight next to her thighs. The high-waisted bottoms only further accentuated her curvy figure. As she sat up straight, she elongated her toned stomach. Her skin glowed in the sunlight.

She tossed her hair back with her hands, allowing her brunette locks to tumble down her back in a carefree, beachy tangle of curls.

Her eyebrows were beautifully shaped and framed her face. She closed her eyes in the shot, so fans could catch a glimpse of the shimmer on her eyelids and her luscious, curled lashes. The apples of her cheeks were brushed with a soft pink blush and gleamed in the light. Her mouth was kissed with a touch of rose gloss. She wore a large smile on her face.

Next to her lay a large, sandy surfboard. Palm trees swayed in the breeze behind her.

Demi Rose’s 12.1 million Instagram followers rushed to the comment section of the post, in awe of her look. While many used heart-eye and flame emoji to express their true thoughts on the photo, others couldn’t resist commenting in their own words.

At the time of this writing, the post garnered more than 168,000 likes and over 1,1oo comments and counting.

“Beauty and perfection in this picture,” one follower gushed, adding a string of smiley faces.

One fan was bummed they weren’t there with her.

“Only missing me,” they wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Demi Rose has been in Mexico, and as such, has been posting many photos from her trip. She recently shared a series of images of herself lying in a canopy bed, wearing a different crocheted bikini. She also shared a nude video of herself swinging on a wooden swing.

In addition to her Mexico photos, the British model often shares sultry images on her Instagram, whether she’s in an exotic location wearing a skimpy bikini, or even posing naked and showing off her derriere.