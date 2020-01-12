Eriana Blanco Looks Smoking Hot In A Sexy Swimsuit In New Instagram Video

Latina model Eriana Blanco posted a new video on her Instagram page on Sunday and left her 2.3 million fans completely mesmerized with her hotness.

In the video, which was filmed for the American energy drink brand, Bang Energy, Eriana could be seen rocking a high-cut, printed swimsuit that accentuated her perfect figure.

The low neckline of the monokini not only allowed the hottie to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts but its high-cut design also enabled her to put her enviable legs and thighs on full display. That’s not all, but the stunning model also flashed glimpses of her booty and smooth back as she turned around to walk away from the camera.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. She, however, chose subtle colors in keeping with the daytime, beach photoshoot. To ramp up the glamour, however, she painted her perfectly-manicured nails with red polish. Eriana adorned herself with a delicate gold pendant and a gold bracelet and accessorized with a pair of reflective shades.

Finally, she wore her long and silky hair straight and allowed them to flow freely over her back and shoulders as she sipped the energy drink from a can and struck different sultry poses.

The video was filmed at a beach against the backdrop of the beautiful ocean and a lot of trees, while the geotag showed San Juan, Puerto Rico, as the location.

In the caption, the Maxim model informed her fans about her whereabouts and urged them to follow the CEO of Bang Energy, Jack Owoc. Besides that, the stunner also wrote that her sexy swimsuit was from the designer beachwear brand, Meg Liz Swim.

Within an hour of going live, the hot video amassed more than 14,000 views, 2,000 likes and more than 116 comments in which fans and followers praised the 38-year-old model for her perfect physique and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You look amazing as always, gorgeous! Have a wonderful Sunday!” one of her fans commented.

“Why are you so beautiful? Simply perfect!” another user praised the hottie.

“You are definitely an angel from heaven. So beautiful and hot,” a third follower opined.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who seems to be a big fan of the model, wrote that Eriana is getting better and better with time.

“You are getting more and more beautiful with each passing day. What’s the secret?”

Other fans used words and phrases like “pure beauty,” “what a hot body,” and “goddess” to express their admiration for the Miami native.