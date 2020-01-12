Chelsea Houska Poses With Kids For Fun ‘Paw Patrol’ Outing

Fans of Teen Mom 2 love keeping up with Chelsea Houska and her kids. On Sunday, the mom-of-three shared that she recently went with her two youngest kids to watch Paw Patrol Live.

In the photo, Chelsea is with her almost 3-year-old son Watson and her 1-year-old daughter Layne. She mentions that she wanted her 10-year-old daughter Aubree to go along as well, but that it was a “hard no” from her.

Always a fashionista even when she is dressed down for a day with her kids, Chelsea is wearing a pair of distressed jeans with a red top and a black leather jacket. She is wearing her signature red hair down and a teal colored beanie. Chelsea is smiling for the photo as she poses with her kids. She is holding her daughter Layne in a black and white plaid ring sling. Layne looks adorable smiling for the photo and she is wearing in her hair a bow that is the same color as her mom’s beanie. Standing beside Chelsea is her son Watson who looks excited to be at the show, wearing his camo coat.

Fans loved the photo posted by Chelsea and within the first two hours, it had over 113,000 likes from her followers. There were also plenty of positive comments from her fans including one from her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry.

“I’ll be there on the double,” Kailyn jokingly commented on Chelsea’s post including two emojis with her comment.

Another commenter could relate to Chelsea saying, “That age change of when they no longer want todo certain things is a hard one [laughing emoji] my youngest is 5 my oldest is 15 I feel the pain on this!”

Another commenter noted that the mom-of-three makes parenting look “easy” writing, “You make it look so easy!”

“Could you be anymore perfect?! You’re such an amazing person keep it up!” another commenter gushed.

Interestingly, Chelsea opened up about her oldest daughter last month on the Teen Mom 2 reunion and talked about dealing with the preteen years. She explained that Aubree is a “good big sister,” but also opened up about how some things aren’t “cool” anymore to Aubree.

“Aubree, she is 10 and it’s just those preteen years you guys, attitude and like they’re just never happy you try to like do things and they’re like, ‘that’s not cool anymore,'” she explained on the reunion special.

Although Aubree didn’t want to go to Paw Patrol Live, Chelsea has made sure to do things with her that she would like as well. Last year, the family traveled to Minnesota so Aubree could attend a JoJo Siwa concert.