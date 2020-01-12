Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Skimpy Black Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked a skimpy black mini dress. She posed in what appeared to be a dark hallway, and her bronzed physique was the focal point of the shot.

Tarsha wore a black strapless mini dress that left little to the imagination. The dress was crafted from a satin material that had a slight sheen to it, and the neckline plunged so low it seemed that Tarsha’s ample assets were dangerously close to spilling out. The dress clung to Tarsha’s curves, accentuating her small waist before flaring back out over her curvaceous hips.

Tarsha squatted down in the shot, balancing on the balls of her feet. Her skimpy mini dress came a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her toned legs on display. Though her legs weren’t fully visible in the particular position, the dress was tantalizingly short and would showcase her legs to perfection when she was standing.

She paired the simple, yet sexy dress with a glittering silver bag, a large ring with a stone on it, and black and rhinestone strappy heels. She had her nails done in a classic French manicure and pedicure and added a gold necklace to finish off the look. Tarsha’s long strands were down in a sleek, chic style, and her makeup was neutral, yet glamorous. She rocked a nude-brown shade on her plump pout, long lashes, a soft smoky eye, and a heavy dose of highlighter on the bridge and tip of her nose to illuminate her face.

Tarsha included Gold Coast, Queensland, in the geotag of the post, and tagged clothing brand Oh Polly in the picture and in the caption. It seems that her entire ensemble, from the dress to the shoes, came from the retailer.

The stunner from Australia had her eager fans racing to hit the like button, and the post has received over 12,100 likes within just three hours of going live, including a like from fellow bombshell Abby Dowse. Many of Tarsha’s followers shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“How are you real,” one fan commented.

Another called Tarsha “pure perfection.”

“Awesome pic great lighting and pose as always u look fantastic. WELL DONE!” one follower said, followed by a flame emoji.

“I finally figured out why you look so stunning in black – it’s your eyes,” another fan added.

Whether she’s rocking swimwear or club wear, Tarsha is never afraid to showcase her curves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the Australian bombshell donned an itty-bitty white bikini as she took a few seductive snaps in the sand.