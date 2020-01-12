Anna Nystrom Looks Smoking Hot In Figure-Hugging Purple Mini Dress

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a sizzling selfie she snapped at home. The Swedish stunner rocked a tight purple look that showcased her voluptuous physique.

In the selfie, Anna kneeled down on a soft gray patterned rug, with a gorgeous marble and metal table to her left. Behind her was a row of what appeared to be cabinets, and based on Anna’s caption, she may have taken the snap in her closet or dressing area.

The blond beauty rocked a soft purple mini dress that accentuated her curvaceous physique. The dress had short sleeves, and a neckline that dipped low to reveal a tantalizing amount of cleavage. It had a long seam down the middle of the dress, and ruched details to add a bit of dimension to the look.

The dress clung to Anna’s curves, showing off her toned physique, before ending well above mid-thigh. Since Anna was kneeling in the snap, she placed one hand between her legs to prevent the camera from capturing a bit too much. She added a few accessories to her ensemble as well, including two delicate necklaces and a bracelet. She gazed off into the distance, not looking straight at the mirror for the shot, as captured the photo with her phone camera.

Anna’s long blond locks tumbled down her shoulder in soft waves, and she rocked a soft nude lip, bold brows, and long lashes. She flashed a smile, showing off her pearly whites in the stunning shot.

In the caption of the post, Anna commented that she was spending some time organizing her closet. Though the task may not seem particularly sexy, her followers couldn’t get enough of her sizzling selfie, and the post has received over 71,000 likes within just two hours of going live.

Many of Anna’s fans took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Yes I agree!! I’ve spent today relaxing & getting chores done to start the week fresh. I love your dress as well!” one fan commented.

“That beautiful face and amazing body,” another fan commented.

“You are stunning love you,” one follower added, followed by a string of emoji.

“Most beautiful lady in the world,” another fan said of Anna.

The blond bombshell has been on a selfie kick lately. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner from Sweden shared another snap that she took on her phone. In that shot, she rocked a white top that likewise revealed a thrilling amount of cleavage, and showcased her radiant beauty in the picture.