Kylie Jenner Flaunts Perfect Posterior In A Skintight Black Ensemble As She Enjoys A Girls’ Night Out

Social media star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her millions of followers by posting a series of new videos in which she could be seen flaunting her perfect body.

In the clips, the stunner could be seen flaunting her perfect hourglass figure, particularly her booty, in a black, skintight dress that featured a thigh-high slit and a turtleneck design.

The hottie completed her look with a pair of pointed-toe, high-heeled booties to ramp up the glamour. As for jewelry, she opted for sparkly stud earrings and a selection of rings, as seen in her Instagram stories. Kylie completed her attire by carrying a black purse.

The stunner opted for her signature style of makeup and chose an olive-beige foundation that perfectly matched her tanned skin tone. She wore her favorite brownish-nude lip color to accentuate her lips, a tinge of pink blusher, defined eyebrows, and nude eyeshadow. Finally, Kylie straightened her raven-colored tresses and wore them down to pull off a very stylish look.

To her fans’ delight, the smokeshow posted not one, not two, but four videos in the same outfit. Per the caption, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was enjoying a girls’ night out with her friends when the videos were filmed.

In the first clip, Kylie’s friend, who filmed the video, focused the camera on the stunner’s perfect booty, while she could be heard saying “that a** though,” as Kylie walked toward the entrance of the Los Angeles Staples Center along with her bodyguards. According to the billionaire businesswoman’s previous Instagram photo, she was attending a Latin festival at the venue and had gone there to see her new best friend, Rosalia, perform live.

In the second video, the hottie could be seen posing alongside her assistant, Victoria Villarroel. In the third clip, Kylie’s friend Yris Palmer could be seen spanking her booty while the ladies enjoyed the music.

In the fourth and final video, the three ladies were featured sitting together while enjoying some drinks.

Within less than an hour of going live, the post racked up a whopping 1.9 million views and 11,000 comments. Many celebs, models, and influencers also liked the post, including Rudy Bundini, Claudia Sampedro, and Lexy Penterra, among many others.

In the previous picture from the concert, Kylie and Rosalia could be seen hanging out backstage while sitting on a black sofa with their legs wrapped around each other. In the caption, Kylie used a ring emoji while the “Con Altura” singer replied with the word “WifeyyyyYyYyY [sic].” This particular picture accrued more than 5.8 million likes and 33,000-plus comments within 13 hours of posting.