Rita Ora Looks Smoking Hot In Scandalously Sheer White Lace Lingerie

British pop star Rita Ora stunned her 15.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked a scandalous semi-sheer white bodysuit. Rita lounged on a beige couch in a neutral space, which also featured a beige wall and pale tiles under her bare feet. However, all eyes were on Rita’s insane body in the picture, not her surroundings.

The blond bombshell rocked a figure-hugging lace bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The look had thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and a neckline that went straight across her chest. Though the neckline didn’t reveal any of her cleavage, the semi-sheer fabric meant her ample assets were still on full display. The bodysuit had a delicate lace pattern across the entire look, and the suit was cut high on her hips to elongate her shapely legs.

Rita stretched out on the couch with her arms spread on either side of her; several of her tattoos were visible. She crossed her voluptuous legs, so fans couldn’t see the lower portion of her bodysuit, and her toned stems were on full display. Rita’s hair was styled in a simple platinum blond bob, and her makeup was likewise fairly neutral, with soft pink lips, bold brows, and soft shades on her eyes.

In the caption of the post, Rita gave her fans a bit of context, and said she was heading home after several shoots in a row.

Though the snap was simple, Rita’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling behind-the-scenes update. The post received over 547,900 likes within just two hours of going live, including a like from model Joan Smalls. Many of Rita’s followers shared their thoughts on the smoking hot snap in the comments section.

One follower seemed excited by the prospect of Rita getting back in the recording booth and releasing some music.

“You had me at music. It’s been time sis,” they commented.

“You’re so absolutely gorgeous,” another follower said.

“I think I’m in love,” one fan commented.

“She is all mine. Hands off,” another fan commented and tagged a friend.

Rita Ora has been stunning her fans with countless sizzling outfits on her appearances as a panelist on the British version of The Masked Singer. For one of the episodes, as The Inquisitr reported, the British bombshell rocked an ensemble that revealed plenty of her toned physique. She rocked what appeared to be a mini dress with a graphic print, and a long train on one side. She paired the dress with smoking hot thigh-high boots in a matching pattern for a super sexy look.