American Swimsuit Model Anna Katharina Looks Nothing Short Of Gorgeous In A Skimpy Bikini

American swimsuit model Anna Katharina, who is known for her stunning looks and amazing figure, is on a sultry photo-posting spree these days. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 12, the stunner posted another bikini picture sure to stop her legion of admirers in their tracks.

In the snap, the hottie was featured wearing a barely-there string bikini that allowed Anna to show off her amazing figure, particularly her ample sideboob, taut stomach, and perfect legs.

Keeping to her typical style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. Anna, however, chose subtle colors in keeping with the daytime photoshoot. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of nude blusher, nude brown lipstick that perfectly matched her bikini, winged eyeliner, lots of mascara and defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. In order to keep it simple and classy, Anna ditched jewelry and accessories.

For the snap, the stunner struck a side pose while sitting on a white chair placed on a wooden dock. She held a book in her hand, slightly parted her lips and seductively looked at the camera.

The picture was captured against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean, but Anna neither mentioned anything about the location of the beach in her post nor used a geotag.

In the caption, she wrote that she can’t wait to get summer-ready again, indicating that the picture might be a throwback. She also informed her fans that she is getting laser hair removal done so that she doesn’t have to shave her legs ever again.

She tagged her aesthetician in the post to give a shout-out and also asked her fans if they have ever tried the procedure.

Within an hour of going live, the hot snap accrued more than 10,000 likes and over 180 comments, which shows that Anna is very popular on the photo-sharing website. Fans can’t seem to get enough of her bikini pictures.

“You are a sexy and gorgeous princess,” one of her fans commented.

“I really cannot deal with any pic you post,” another follower wrote in all caps.

“If you’re reading this comment, I wanna say that I love you,” a third user remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer not only praised the hottie but also explicitly expressed his desires.