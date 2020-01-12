Ashanti Shows Off Her Voluptuous Figure In A Jewel-Encrusted Bikini

Ashanti wore a glittering two-piece during her Caribbean vacation.

Ashanti treated her fans to a sun-drenched vacation photo that had a little extra sparkle. On Sunday, the 39-year-old “Rain on Me” singer took to Instagram to show off the unique embellished bikini that she rocked during her Caribbean getaway.

Ashanti was picturing wearing a revealing crochet bikini that was almost completely covered with glittering crystal gemstones of various shapes and sizes. The visible portions of her swimsuit were a dusky pink color.

Her top featured triangle cups that could barely contain her ample cleavage. Cutouts on the garment allowed her to show off even more of her chest area. Large segments of skin were visible between the jewel-encrusted centers of the cups and the thin pieces of crocheted fabric that outlined them.

Ashanti was pictured sitting down, which made it difficult to see the design of her bikini bottoms. However, they were clearly also encrusted with glittering gems. The crystals adorned the front of the garment, as well as its one visible side strap. The bottoms sat down low on Ashanti’s hips, giving fans an unobstructed view of her torso’s enviable hourglass shape.

The R&B singer was pictured perched on the edge of a wicker day bed. The unique piece of outdoor furniture featured an arched frame that curved over Ashanti’s head. However, it provided no shade from the bright sun.

Ashanti posed with her face turned up toward the sky. Her long, wavy hair was cascading over her shoulders, and she was reaching back behind her head with her left hand. She was leaning back on her right hand, which was positioned next to a pillow on the padded day bed. Her right leg was stretched out straight, while her left knee was bent.

A sparkling pool was visible in front of Ashanti’s bed, and the ocean could be seen behind her.

According to Ashanti’s geotag, her stunning seaside snap was taken in Hodges Bay, Antigua. It took just one hour for her Instagram post to garner over 76,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Nice, both views look Great, stay Blessed,” read one response to her sun-drenched vacation photo.

“Ashanti is a screen saver,” another fan wrote.

“Lawd, now this here is workout motivation for sure,” gushed another admirer.

“Omg this right here is perfection, Goals for sure, please give us all tips to stay looking this f*cking good!!!!” another commenter begged.

This isn’t the first swimsuit photo from her Caribbean getaway that Ashanti has shared with her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a Louis Vuitton one-piece in a seaside snapshot that she uploaded on Saturday.