Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In A Gold Corset In Music Video Clip For ‘Diamonds’ Featuring Normani

Megan Thee Stallion posted a clip from her video with Normani for their song, “Diamonds,” on her Instagram page.

The duo recently teamed up to create a song for the Birds of Prey soundtrack. Both Normani and Megan shared images from their time on set in December 2019, though the actual video wasn’t released until Friday, January 10.

Megan shared a clip from her part of the video with her 8.1 million Instagram followers. In the clip, Megan looked absolutely stunning as she wore a gold corset and a shimmery bra that has tassels throughout. She is also wearing shiny gold boots that stop at her thighs as she dances around what appears to be a funhouse. The boots have a small heel, which allows the rapper to shake her booty in various parts of the clip.

Megan also appears to be having a blast while interacting with the props and actors in the video. In one scene, she is seen with a toy hammer and slams the heads that pop up, mimicking a popular carnival game. Megan is also seen spinning the hammer around as she continues to dance to her own rap verse. The funhouse is also colorful and filled with an array of masks and toy props that surround the “Cash Sh*t” rapper.

The video also provided Megan with an opportunity to turn up the glam. She is seen in the video wearing her dark hair in loose waves that fall down her back. Megan is also wearing gold, shimmery eyeshadow, faux eyelashes and a gold lip gloss as she moves her body in multiple scenes.

Megan’s clip seemed to be a treat for many of her adoring fans. The rapper received more than 1 million views on her Instagram post. She also racked up over 7,000 comments from her followers.

“Such a talented woman,” one fan admired.

“MUVAA MEG,” another fan gushed, followed by multiple heart-eye emoji.

“Yes and you went offfff,” one follower shared.

“THE GIRLS JUST ARENT DOING IT LIKE YOU STALLI!” another one exclaimed.

According to The Fader, the video for “Diamonds” was heavily inspired by the upcoming Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn movie. The film is set to star Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and will be released by DC. Like the video, the movie will have “zany, superhero-inspired cover artwork” to accompany the story. The song is Megan and Normani’s first time working together, though both women are from Houston, Texas.