WWE News: Former Impact Wrestling And NJPW Star Shares Excitement Following ‘NXT’ Debut

Alex Shelley made his debut at an NXT live event over the weekend, reuniting with his old tag team partner Kushida to take on The Forgotten Sons. While the WWE Universe was excited to see Shelley in action, the superstar appears to be more thrilled than anyone to have made his debut. After the match, the wrestler took to Twitter to share his excitement, having finally made it to WWE.

“I’ve more to say, but wrestling for @WWE and @WWENXT specifically has been a dream of mine for awhile. I have had to do a lot of hard things in life, especially the last few years. But so have you. If a single person can draw some inspiration and strength from this? Win. Thanks.”

Shelley’s followers were also in high spirits after he made his NXT debut.

“Can’t wait for the eventual Timesplitters/reDragon match,” wrote one user.

Another stated that the monumental moment “couldn’t have happened to a better guy.”

It is yet to be determined if Shelley will remain with the company long-term, but he will make his televised NXT debut on this coming Wednesday’s episode. As reported by WWE.com, the superstar is scheduled to re-team with Kushida to face off against The Grizzled Young Veterans. If they win, he will presumably stick around as long as the team is in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Shelley and Kushida have a storied history together. The duo competed alongside each other in Japan under the name “Time Splitters.” During their tenure, they captured the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship on two occasions, and won the 2012 NJPW’s Super Jr. Tag Team Tournament.

Shelley is one of the most popular performers on the global wrestling circuit to have plied his trade outside WWE throughout the years. He was instrumental in the success of Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling during his spells in both companies, and even played a part in establishing the latter’s X-division. However, he’s arguably best remembered for being one half of The Motor City Machine Guns team along with Chris Sabin.

Shelley potentially joining WWE will undoubtedly excite fans of his career so far, as well as some superstars that have known him in the past. He has competed in critically acclaimed matches against the likes of Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Cesaro, and The Undisputed Era. It’s highly likely that WWE will be interested in showcasing some of these matches at one of its own events down the line.