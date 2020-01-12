Al Roker To Publish A Book About His Career Entitled ‘You Look So Much Better In Person’

Al Roker will be releasing a book on June 2.

Al Roker has created the career of his dreams, becoming a staple of morning television on the Today Show, where he informs the nation about everything from current events to the weather. In total, he’s been working in the industry for 40 years. Thus, he has learned a few things that he intends to share with fans in a new book that will be released on June 2, entitled You Look So Much Better In Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success, according to Today.

The book will cover life lessons Roker has learned as well as share funny stories from his past experiences. It will also delve into his family life. Roker will be candid about his marriage to fellow journalist, Deborah Roberts, and life with his three children.

“It’s stories about what I’ve learned over the last 40 years working in this business,” Roker explained.

As for the strange title, Roker chose it because he finds it’s an odd compliment he receives from viewers on a regular basis.

“At least once a day, out on (Rockefeller) Plaza, I’m shaking hands and people say, ‘You look so much better in person.’ I think people think that’s a compliment,” he joked.

Over the course of his career, Roker has of course had the opportunity to work with plenty of celebrities as well as very famous and talented fellow journalists. He’ll discuss his time working with a handful of them, including big names like Willard Scott, Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Lester Holt.

This is hardly Roker’s first taste of writing and reflection. This will actually be his 13th book, and his previous publications were all very successful and fit a wide range of genres. He’s written everything from a cookbook to a children’s book, a nonfiction book and a crime novel. His work has landed him on the New York Time’s bestseller list.

One of his popular books is titled Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom for Modern Times. It discusses what Roker has learned from his years of being a father and how he maintains a strong and healthy marriage. Family is something that is especially important to Roker, who often discusses some of the sentimental traditions he has with his loved ones, particularly with his youngest child, 17-year-old Nick.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, each year Roker and his son go out and search near and far for the perfect Christmas tree. They then cut it down themselves and bring it home.