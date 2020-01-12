Chelsea Handler Flaunts Cleavage By Running In Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Shapewear And Body Tape On The Beach

Chelsea came close to spilling out of her body tape top.

Comedian Chelsea Handler came up with a creative use for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Shapewear. Instead of rocking the nude-colored garments underneath her clothing, she wore them to the beach with nothing over them.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old Chelsea Does star took to Instagram to share a video of her unusual beachwear in action. Chelsea was shown jogging on the beach in slow motion. At first glance, she appeared to be wearing a nude-colored bodysuit. However, as she got closer to the camera, it became clear that the buxom blond funny-woman was rocking a pair of high-waisted sculpting shorts. Instead of wearing a top with the shapewear, she was using strips of body tape to cover up her bust area. The edges of the skin-toned sticky stuff could be seen on Chelsea’s back after she ran past the camera.

The tape could barely contain Chelsea’s voluptuous cleavage. As she splashed through the water, her chest spilled out of the sides and front of her self-made top. However, the body tape stayed in place. Chelsea accessorized her revealing outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses.

One of Chelsea’s Instagram followers noticed that she also had something white stuck to her crotch area and asked her what it was.

“It’s to cover up my peekachu!” Chelsea wrote in response.

In the caption of her post, Chelsea revealed that she was wearing SKIMS Shapewear and body tape. She thanked Kim for making it possible for her to “run on a beach naked,” revealing that this is something that she has always wanted to do. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn’t yet responded to Chelsea’s video, but a few other famous faces made appearances in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Chelsea’s video earned one crying-laughing emoji from Gwyneth Paltrow, while actress Krysten Ritter felt that it deserved three.

“This made my day,” wrote I Feel Pretty star Amy Schumer.

While many of Chelsea’s followers responded to her post by letting her know that they found her video hilarious, others remarked on how incredible she looked.

“You might just be the sexiest woman alive!” gushed one fan.

“Girl, you look fantastic, but holy sh*t, that looks painful!” another admirer wrote.

Quite a few of Chelsea’s followers compared her beach video to the slow motion running scenes from Baywatch, and many of them expressed amazement that the body tape didn’t fail as she was jogging.

Chelsea isn’t the first celebrity who has sported SKIMS Shapewear in an Instagram video. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna delighted her followers by filming herself rocking a SKIMS bodysuit and dancing to the Kanye West song “Gold Digger.”