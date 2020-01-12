Megan Thee Stallion Shakes Her Booty In A Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms To Preview New Music

Megan Thee Stallion recently showed her fans what to expect from her in the new year.

The “Big Ole Freak” artist has been on vacation over the past week, but that hasn’t stopped her from working and promoting her music. The 24-year-old rapper recently posted an Instagram video where she is shaking her booty near a bar. She is wearing a tight, white crop top and black-and-gray bikini bottoms. The bottoms allow for Megan’s upper thighs to stand out in the video. Fans of the rapper can also see her bellybutton ring on her flat stomach.

Megan is accompanied by two friends in the video. One of her friends is on her left, wearing a white string bikini with her back towards the camera. Megan’s other friend is on the right, in the same position and wearing a black-and-yellow bikini. Both ladies are twerking on the bar next to a plethora of drinks.

Meanwhile, at the center of the clip, Megan is seen mouthing the words to a new song. In addition to her steamy crop top look, Megan decided to rock casual hair and makeup. Her hair is styled in a sleek bun, with a slight bang on the left side of her face. She is also wearing a shiny lip gloss as she looks straight at the camera during the video. Megan also decided to accessorize the look with large, black sunglasses and silver hoop earrings.

In her caption, Megan quoted a lyric from her new tune, but neglected to share the title of the track with her 8.1 million followers. She also said that she and her friends are always “jamming all my music” before she decides to release it to the public.

Although she hasn’t released the song yet, Megan’s fans didn’t seem to mind her rump-shaking post. The rapper received more than 6 million views on her video and over 60,000 comments.

“MEG FOR PRESIDENT,” one fan suggested, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“I can’t waittttt,” another fan said of Megan’s upcoming song.

“Thank you for this I loveeeeeee it,” one fan said of the post.

“I need to hear the rest of this s–t NOW,” another fan chimed in.

Even though she has been on the road and put her voice on various features, Megan’s last single on her own was “Hot Girl Summer” back in August, which featured Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. Megan also recently released her mixtape, Fever, which earned her a BET Hip Hop Award back in October 2019.