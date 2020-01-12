Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Shows Off Assets In Blue Lace Lingerie

Canadian bombshell Laurence Bédard recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 2.5 million followers with a new hot lingerie picture, one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the Instagram snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a set of blue lace lingerie that made her look nothing short of gorgeous. The push-up bralette allowed Laurence to show off an ample amount of cleavage, while her skimpy underwear drew viewers’ attention toward her slender waist and sexy, inked thighs and stomach.

Sticking to her signature style, Laurence opted for minimal makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that provided a flawless finish to her skin. She chose a pink blusher to dot her cheeks while applying a gloss to her lips for a natural look. The hottie wore nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner applied to perfection and lots of mascara. Laurence finished her makeup with defined eyebrows and highlight on her nose. Finally, she wore her tresses in a bun and allowed a few strands of hair to fall over her ears.

As for jewelry, the Quebec native opted for a delicate gold pendant necklace while ditching earrings and rings. She also wore a fitness tracker on her right wrist.

To pose for the picture, Laurence sat on a gray leather sofa in a nondescript room. She slightly tilted her head, looked straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts. The location where the snap was captured, however, wasn’t apparent because she neither mentioned anything about it in the caption nor used a geotag.

In the caption, the model wrote that her sexy lingerie set was from the U.K.-based online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing. She also wrote that she is grateful to the brand for sponsoring her post.

Within two hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving that Laurence is extremely popular on the photo-sharing website.

A look at the comments section showed that while most of her fans flirted with the model in a subtle way, others used explicit words and phrases to express their admiration for her.

“You’re always so beautiful and sexy! And you look amazing in blue lingerie,” one of her fans commented.

“I’m not far from where you are! Would love to meet you!!!! You’re stunning,” a second follower requested.

“How can you be so perfect? You are totally unreal!” a third admirer remarked.

The picture was also liked by many of Laurence’s fellow models and influencers. These included Aussie model Vicky Aisha and Nina Serebrova, among others.