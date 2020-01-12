Brittani Boren Leach Opens Up About Her Infant Son Crew’s Burial, Shares A Message With Parents

Crew was buried with a toy from each of his sibilings.

Brittani Boren Leach is an Instagram star and YouTuber who recently underwent a heartbreaking loss after the unexpected death of her infant son Crew. Crew passed away on December 31st, as Leach later shared on social media. Now she’s opening up about her son’s burial, explaining that Crew was buried with some very sentimental items and while wearing a gown made from her own wedding dress, according to Today.

In an emotional Instagram post, Leach said that baby Crew was buried with a toy that each of his siblings had chosen. After being placed in his very meaningful burial gown, he was also put into a baby wrap that he loved to be carried in. His mother offered a message to other parents out there to be grateful for every moment they have with their children because they never know when something tragic could happen.

“If I could say one thing to you, here it is. Take all the pictures. Forget the laundry. Forget the dishes. It really doesn’t matter. Just love your babies. Breathe in their scent. Memorize their smile. And love them really really hard,” she wrote.

Along with the post was a sweet photo of Leach holding baby Crew in the same wrap he was buried in. In the photo, she is looking in a mirror while standing in Crew’s nursery.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Leach hasn’t yet shared the details regarding how Crew passed away. However, she did say that she had laid him down for a nap at a relatives house and when she went to check on him, discovered he was no longer breathing. He was rushed to the hospital but doctors were not able to save his life.

Leach and her husband Jeff made the difficult decision to allow for Crew’s organs to be donated, thus helping to save other lives. Even though she is comforted by her faith and the outpouring of support she’s received on social media, Leach does not deny the incredible heartbreak and pain that she is experiencing. In a separate Instagram post, she asked for privacy as her family goes through this grief process.