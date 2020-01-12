Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Knotted Top

On Sunday, January 12, “Queen of Curves” Abigail Ratchford treated her 9 million Instagram followers to a bright Boomerang of herself flaunting her ample cleavage for the camera. The clip featured the model slightly tilting her head back and forth as she posed seductively.

In the image, which was taken at a slightly sideways angle, Abigail cocked her head as she stared straight ahead at the camera. She wore a striking yellow top with a plunging V-neckline that amplified her bust, leaving little to the imagination. It came to a knot in the middle, right in the center of her décolletage. Her licorice-colored hair tumbled down her shoulder in long, voluminous waves.

“Workin on a weekend like usual…” she captioned the clip. She added a shining star emoji for effect.

As per usual, her makeup was applied perfectly, giving her face a dewy glow.

Her dark eyebrows were arched and shaped, framing her sparkling green eyes, and her lashes were fanned out and curled upwards. She wore a dusting of icy white highlighter on her nose and cheeks. A light pink blush was also brushed onto her cheeks, which, when coupled with the frosty color, made her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was painted with a luscious pink gloss, and just a hint of her pearly white teeth were seen.

As Abigail Ratchford fans and Inquisitr readers know, the brunette bombshell frequently shares sensuous photos on her Instagram grid and stories, whether she’s wearing skimpy lingerie or teeny bikinis.

In fact, one of her most recent Instagram stories included a seductive series of black-and-white shots of the model completely nude. In that set, she teased fans about an upcoming project featuring a photo shoot of grayscale images.

In one photo, she lay on her stomach, clad in a metallic, sarong-like thong that showed off her curvy derriere. Another gave off a 1950s vibe, as she posed in nothing but a sun hat while holding a book about vintage pin-up icon Bettie Page.

Prior to her more recent naked images, Abigail flaunted her toned physique in a sheer, powder blue bra-and-panty set. In the series of snaps, she lay on a bed writhing around in her underwear while staring at the camera with a “come hither” gaze. At the time of this writing, that post received more than 190,000 likes and over 2,000 comments from fans eager to gush over her look.

Whether she’s in the nude, wearing lingerie, or just flaunting her cleavage in a bright yellow top, Abigail loves showcasing her favorite assets — and her self-confidence — to all of her millions of Instagram followers.