Vicky Aisha Teases Incredible Cleavage In Plunging Lingerie

The Australian model looked stunning in her latest Instagram update.

On Sunday, January 12, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the beauty standing in front of a light gray backdrop. She sizzled in what appears to be a black, lace bodysuit, adorned with a satin ribbon on the bustline. The plunging ensemble left little to the imagination and put Vicky’s ample cleavage on full display. The Instagram model accessorized the sultry look with her signature silver hoop nose ring.

The blond bombshell wore her shoulder-length hair down and in a tousled style. She opted to wear a full face of makeup to enhance her natural beauty. The glamorous application featured glowing highlighter, brown eyeshadow, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, Vicky posed with her shoulders back and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. She altered her pose and expression for the following photo by tilting her chin downward and pursing her full lips.

In the caption, the digital influencer implored her followers to let her know which of the two photos they preferred. Vicky also prompted fans to click the link in her Instagram bio that will direct them to her personal website.

Commenters were quick to share their opinions on the photo set in the comments section. Many of Vicky’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“There’s my girl looking beautiful… You make my days so much better,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and smiling face emoji to the comment.

“That [mesmerising] smile is a world [conqueror] babe!! Such an Angelic [sic] beauty @vicky_aisha,” added a different devotee.

“Stunningly beautiful woman just gorgeous,” wrote another commenter.

“You’re the perfect woman. Wonderful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes.

The 28-year-old is not exactly shy when it comes to flaunting her curvaceous figure on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, Vicky uploaded a racy photo in which she wore a teal bandeau bikini, while she leaned on a countertop in her kitchen. That post has been liked over 47,000 times since it was shared.