Meghan Markle Reportedly Pushed Prince Harry To Leave Royal Family So She Could Chase Limelight

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they announced that they were stepping back from royal life to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom. However, at least one person says that they weren’t surprised by the news because the Duchess of Sussex can reportedly be extremely headstrong when she wants something.

According to biographer David Jones, Meghan likes to get her own way and she is interested in chasing the limelight. As Radar Online reports, she wants to be a bigger part of Hollywood and less a part of the royal family, so she pushed hubby Harry to make a move.

“I saw this coming. It was just a matter of time,” one person told Jones, who is writing a biography about the duchess. “Its [sic] always been her way or the highway.”

Reportedly, what Meghan wants is to be the center of attention.

“She’s always the center of the relationship, regardless of Harry’s title. She wants to be in the limelight, but under her own terms,” the source said.

A separate source told Radar that she wants to pursue her own interests in North America.

Meghan “wants less royal and more Hollywood. She wants freedom while at the same time being able to use her influence in North America to do things that she wants to do.”

The couple’s son, Archie, was a big factor in making the decision, the source claims.

“She realized that this is not the life that she wants to live forever and especially with baby son Archie.” the insider said.

The source added that she didn’t want baby Archie to have the kind of life she currently does in the royal family.

Reportedly, Meghan has a reputation for running when things get too hot to handle. Jones’ sources say that she is likely the one who pushed Harry to step back from the royal family and head to North America because she wanted to escape the pressure and observe things unfold from a safe distance.

That’s not to say that the move was made without some consideration. According to the source, the idea to leave has been in place for a long time. As The Inquisitr reported, the plan right now apparently involves a residence in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles, which lends support to the claim that she wants to pursue her career in Hollywood. California is also where Meghan’s mother lives, and the two women are close.