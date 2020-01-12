New England Patriots Receiver Julian Edelman Arrested, Allegedly Jumped On Hood Of A Mercedes While Drinking

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is in trouble with the law.

Edelman was arrested on Saturday night in Beverly Hills after allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes. As TMZ reported, Edelman was walking at close to 9 p.m. when he allegedly hopped onto the car, causing damage. It was not clear what prompted the alleged incident.

Police were already in the area working on an apparently unrelated robbery case when a bystander flagged them down to alert them of the vandalism. Edelman was arrested and cited for misdemeanor vandalism, then released to friends.

The report did not say who those friends were, but earlier in the evening Edelman had gone to dinner with former teammate Danny Amendola and former NBA star Paul Pierce, the TMZ report noted. Apparently, Edelman had apparently been drinking ahead of the incident.

The TMZ report added that it will be up to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office to decide whether Edelman will now face charges, noting that he could reach a private settlement with the car’s owner and avoid having to go to court.

Edelman could have stayed out of trouble were it not for the New England Patriots’ early exit. They fell out of a first-round bye in the playoffs after losing to the Miami Dolphins in the final week of the season, then were upset by the Tennessee Titans at home in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

It was not clear yet if Edelman could face discipline from the league for the incident. He has been in trouble in the past, getting a four-game suspension to start the 2018 season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. In an interview on SiriusXM Radio, Edelman described the incident as a low point of his career.

“It was a low time,” Edelman said, via ProFootballTalk. “You’re already battling mentally if you can do it like you did it. And then all of a sudden you have this, you’re dealing with this, and then you’re dealing with everyone outside of your life and what people are saying and dealing with and you can’t really get too involved into because you’re ultimately trying to get yourself back to playing football.”

Neither Edelman nor the New England Patriots have released a statement on the arrest yet. Edelman is set to undergo knee and shoulder surgery in the offseason to take care of nagging injuries.