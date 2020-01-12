WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star Almost Retired Last Year, According To New Report

It’s no secret that Rey Mysterio is in the twilight years of his in-ring career. At 45-years-old, he’s one of the WWE roster’s most enduring statesmen, and he’s already been dropping hints that he’ll hang up his mask in the near future. However, according to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, Mysterio came close to retiring in recent months.

Last year, Mysterio was on the receiving end of a losing streak, and he questioned where his career was going in the storyline. While his comments were made in character, the storyline was apparently quite close to the truth. In the end, his son Dominick entered the fray and convinced him not to call it quits, and the pair entered a feud with Brock Lesnar that arguably rejuvenated Mysterio’s career.

“That is something that literally happened, it’s sort of, you know, not life imitating art, not art imitating life I should say where he wanted to retire but his son talked him out of it because his son wants to wrestle with his dad. And when you look at the Brock Lesnar storyline, getting Dominick Mysterio a little more over, Rey is now talking about Dominick all the time, every promo, keeping Dominick Mysterio, who has not been through NXT, who has not been through the usual systems but is actually quite over already despite never having wrestled a match.”

Colohue also noted how Mysterio’s injury problems played a part in his decision to almost retire, but thanks to Dominick, he’ll be sticking around for awhile longer. It’s evident that he’s still capable of performing at a high level, and the WWE Universe has always been behind the future Hall of Famer.

It is believed that Mysterio’s final match will either be against his son, or in a tag team match alongside him. The legendary luchador has said that he wants his son to be a part of it, with a future WrestleMania potentially setting the stage for the occasion.

Dominick is expected to make his in-ring debut at some point this year. WrestleMania is coming up in April, so perhaps he and Mysterio will be featured in a program together for WWE’s biggest show of the year.

At the same time, Mysterio is rumored to feature heavily in the current feud between Seth Rollins, AOP, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in the coming weeks, which will likely take up a substantial portion of WrestleMania season.