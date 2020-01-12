Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Orders Prince Harry, Prince Charles, And Prince William To Meet And Work Things Out

After stunning the world by announcing that he and wife Meghan Markle were stepping back from their royal duties, Queen Elizabeth ordered Prince Harry to meet with his brother Prince William and his father Prince Charles to hash things out.

According to People, the four will reportedly meet together in her country home in Sandringham – and Meghan may join via telephone from Vancouver – on Monday, in order to work through their issues and find a solution that will go towards healing the rift that has opened between Harry and the rest of his family.

The Queen has reportedly been furious after Meghan and Harry revealed that they were leaving royal life via a public Instagram post, rather than privately meeting with the royal family before making the announcement. Now, it appears that the monarch is trying to do the damage control that she wasn’t able to do prior to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex making their announcement.

“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” an insider said.

The goal of the meeting is to find a solution that will please both the royals and Meghan and Harry, who have said that they plan to spend half of their time in North America in order to pursue becoming financially independent and to be able to focus on their charity work outside of the royal family. The couple also launched a new website detailing their plans and where people can learn more about their new ventures.

“Making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting,” the source added.

The meeting is at the request of the Queen and it will be the first time that all of the princes and Queen Elizabeth will have been together since November.

“The request for this to be resolved ‘at pace’ is still Her Majesty’s wish. The aim remains days not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented,” the source said.

There is no word on what time the meeting will take place or whether the participants are expected to come to a solution during the meeting.