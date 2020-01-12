Josephine Skriver Looks Smoking Hot In Animal-Print Thong Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver tantalized her 6.1 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she flaunted her toned physique in a barely-there bikini.

Josephine has been posting sizzling snaps from the beach in Thailand recently. While she didn’t include a geotag on her most recent Instagram update, her caption seemed to indicate that she was still in Thailand, and was looking to get her followers’ thoughts on where she should travel next.

In the picture, Josephine walked down a clear sandy beach, which looked serene and stunning. The water lapped at the shore, and a cluster of greenery including several palm trees was visible in front of the bombshell. She rocked a barely-there bikini that showcased her incredible body.

Her bikini bottoms were a cheeky thong style, with fabric that stretched across the top of her pert derriere, but nothing covered the majority of her curves. The bottoms sat low on her hips, and though her back was to the camera so that her stomach was hidden, the suit likely showed off plenty of her toned abdomen.

The bikini top was likewise simple yet sexy, with thin straps of fabric stretching across her back and over her shoulders. Fans weren’t able to see how much cleavage the look showcased, but Josephine’s enviable physique was on full display in the shot. Her brunette locks tumbled down her back in beachy waves and her hands hung by her sides for the stunning image.

Josephine’s fans absolutely loved the snap, and the post received over 177,100 likes within just one day. Her followers also made sure to weigh in on the look in the comments section, and the post has received an astounding 878 comments to date.

One fan loved her swimsuit and asked, “where’s your bikini from?”

Another fan responded to her caption and said, “Argentina, and I’ll be the tour guide.”

“Please visit Myanmar! We have got the most beautiful untapped beaches,” another user added, followed by a heart emoji.

“Come to Indonesia jo!! Raja ampat is amazing, you won’t regret it. And actually there are so many beautiful beaches in Indonesia,” another fan added.

Many fans suggested other destinations. Wherever she goes, Josephine will likely showcase her physique in skimpy ensembles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a tiny white string bikini while she spent some time on the beach in Thailand. Her body was on full display in the sizzling triple update, and her fans couldn’t get enough.