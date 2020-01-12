Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Gold Strapless Dress

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian surprised her 85.6 million Instagram followers with a stunning shot in which she looked like a golden goddess.

In the picture, Kourtney stood in front of an ornate backdrop that featured countless eye-catching details. Two ornate golden candelabras with tall white candles stood on either side of a white fireplace, and the wall was covered in a textured gold material. Several paintings graced the wall as well, for a super-maximalist backdrop.

However, the focal point in the picture was still Kourtney, who stood in the middle of the frame looking stunning. She rocked a gold strapless dress that clung to her curves and highlighted her toned figure to perfection. The photo was cropped just below her waist, so the bottom of the dress wasn’t visible, but the bodice fit Kourtney like a glove. Golden silk material draped across her chest and waist, and the strapless cut showcased a hint of cleavage. The dress nipped in at the waist, accentuating Kourtney’s hourglass physique, and the golden hue looked amazing against her bronzed skin.

Kourtney added a few accessories to the look, including two choker necklaces, a black bracelet on one wrist, and a gold statement wraparound bracelet on the other that had a watch face on it. She carried on the warm glow in her beauty look as well, opting for a nude glossy lip, bold brows, bronzed skin and neutral, warm shades on her lids. She posed with her lips slightly parted, and she gazed off into the distance. Her brunette locks were down but pushed back from her face, and she rested her hands on her head for an eye-catching pose.

Kourtney’s followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning update, and the post received over 1 million likes within just 12 hours, including a like from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Lauren Sorrentino.

Many of Kourtney’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Not every glitter is gold but you definitely are queen Absolutely gorgeous my friend,” one fan said.

Another follower couldn’t seem to believe Kourtney’s age and said, “i wanna look this good at 40.”

“Ok sis we see you glowww,” another fan added.

“So gorgeous,” one user simply stated.

Kourtney frequently flaunts her toned physique on Instagram for her eager followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a snap in which she read the Sunday newspaper while wearing a black monokini. She held a cup of coffee in her hand as she flaunted her curves for the camera in an idyllic setting.